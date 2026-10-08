Key takeaways 01 Luis Elizondo says he has returned to Washington, DC for behind-the-scenes UAP work. 02 He did not identify a department, project, or formal role, frustrating some UFO disclosure supporters. 03 Reddit commenters accused Elizondo of acting as a government megaphone rather than a whistleblower. 04 Elizondo says politicians are receptive to his advisory efforts on disclosure and transparency. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Former Pentagon worker Luis Elizondo returns to Washington for covert US government UAP work, triggering intense debate across the UFO community.

Since May, there has been a more institutional effort on UFO disclosure, with six tranches of evidence having been released.

Sometimes though, it feels like the movement lacks an official spokesperson to champion the cause a bit more.

Enter former US intelligence officer Luis Elizondo who told Martin Willis on Podcast UFO Live Shows that he has returned to the Washington, DC area and is “working very diligently behind the scenes on behalf of the American people” on the UAP issue, although he declined to specify his exact role.

Back on familiar turf

For some, Elizondo is considered as a major catalyst for UFO disclosure.

Having resigned from his position as head of Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), Elizondo has frequently spoken out against government secrecy of their handling of information.

He has also been brazen at times, recently warning other whistleblowers like David Grusch to be careful about revealing too much, as the CIA may be plotting “to eliminate you.”

During the interview with Willis, Elizondo was unusually vague, perhaps because of a non-disclosure agreement.

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However, he emphasised he was continuing to advocate for “disclosure, truth and transparency regarding the UAP topic”, while keen to add that politicians are receptive to his efforts “from an advisory perspective.”

And, for those following the UFO disclosure movement, this lack of clarity left them grappling for meaning.

A sceptical reaction

The frustrating aspect for a lot of the UFO community on Reddit is the lack of specifics, no department, project, or role description was given by Elizondo, it was literally a case of “so here I am” (his own words.)

One commenter branded Elizondo “a government megaphone,” stipulating he is “nothing close to being a whistleblower.” Others chimed in and agreed, with one Redditor sarcastically remarking “he’s the resident expert now.”

UFO community reaction to Elizondo being hired. Screenshot from Reddit.

In another post he Elizondo was accused of “dangling a carrot in front of us but leading us astray,” doubling down that he will be a buffer protecting the Legacy program (alleged government retrieval and concealment of UFO craft) “until he is old and senile.

UFO community reaction to Elizondo being hired. Screenshot from Reddit.

Another UFOer tried to break down the speculation into the three possibilities of a “slow drip” towards disclosure, using Elizondo as an obstacle to the truth, or psychological warfare in the weapons race.

UFO community reaction to Elizondo being hired. Screenshot from Reddit.