Feature creep in Firefox version 143 brings Windows UI Automation and Copilot AI together with improvements in privacy protection. Google Lens support is rolled out gradually. However, some users feel that a privacy-focused browser integrating many third-party features has forgotten its identity.

Firefox 143 came out two days ago and introduced many quality of life improvements.

For a while now, Firefox users have been able to use an AI chatbot of their choice in the updated sidebar. However, the new version adds support for features from the big tech companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Copilot from Microsoft can now be chosen as a chatbot to use in the sidebar for quick access without leaving your main view,” Mozilla announced.

Moreover, Firefox was updated to support Windows UI Automation, which allows users to control their computer using assistive technologies, such as speech.

This improves support when using Windows Voice Access, which allows users to control their PC and apps with spoken commands, also Narrator, which is Windows’ screen reader, or Text Cursor Indicator, which helps highlight text.

Users who use Google as their default search engine also noticed the inclusion of Google Lens, which is a search tool for images. According to PCWorld, this feature is rolling out gradually.

Google Lens lets users right-click an image and find more information about it on Google, such as visual matches, products, etc.

Mozilla reminds users that when they use a chatbot, they agree to that provider’s privacy policies and terms of use, which are likely much looser than Firefox’s own.

“You should verify any information you get from AI chatbots,” the support page states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay informed and get our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

Mozilla also provides a guide for users to help minimize their data exposure when using chatbots.

At the same time, Firefox is expanding its privacy protections by masking more known online fingerprints.

Another strong privacy protection feature – encrypted DNS requests (DNS over HTTPS, DoH) – was recently added to Firefox on Android.

Other quality-of-life improvements include previewing the web camera in the permission dialog box when a site asks for camera access. The address bar can also show important dates and events.

Tabs will be pinned to the left of the tab strip when dragged to the beginning of it.

Firefox also added support for running websites as web apps on Windows, which can be pinned directly to the taskbar. These sites will launch as simplified windows, without losing access to the installed add-ons.

Firefox feature creep sparks a divide

While many users welcome new AI features that help summarize content and otherwise interact with the web, the AI integrations seem to spark a notable divide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop forcing AI on users,” one of the community members posted recently.

“Firefox really has a severe identity crisis,” posted another user on X after noting the contradictory new features.

“You can't and don't have to reach EVERY possible audience. I hope Mozilla will remember its mission and principles, and will focus on making its product actually work.”

> Integrates Microsoft Copilot

> Enhances privacy controls



Firefox really has a severe identity crisis…



You can't and don't have to reach EVERY possible audience. I hope Mozilla will remember its mission and principles, and will focus on making its product actually work. https://t.co/OXK5WD4FqV undefined Serendipiware (@serendipiware) September 18, 2025

On Hacker News, some users are also seemingly unhappy or see new features as a new attack vector.

“Trash slop has no place in Firefox. I can always just curl everything and forget about browsers if they are going to footgun like that,” one user said.

Other users expressed more general disappointment about the feature creep, causing an increase in bloat and slowdowns.

“There was a time when Mozilla Firefox was the safest, fastest, and most secure browser. But with the constant updates, you have created a bloated connection to the web that uses far too many system resources, and this ended your fast browser classification,” one of the community members posted.

However, on Mozilla Connect Community there are more posts asking for new or better AI features than vice versa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding Microsoft 365 Copilot chat support was also one of the ideas proposed by the community members, and many seemed to support it.

“Much-needed feature since all other browsers support similar features nowadays, it should be included,” one of the commenters said.