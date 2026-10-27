Key takeaways 01 Frontline says hackers accessed its systems through a third-party software vulnerability over two days in August. 02 The company confirmed student data was affected after previously notifying districts about employee data theft. 03 Exposed information may include names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, government IDs, and Medicaid or student IDs. 04 Frontline says it fixed the vulnerability and is offering monitoring services to affected adults and minors. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Frontline Education, the school administration software platform used by more than 80,000 schools in the US, says hackers stole sensitive student data in a massive breach over the summer.

Following Navigate360 and the Educational Testing Service (ETS) breach affecting millions of California students, it’s the second latest major breach announcement by a leading EdTech platform in the past month

Frontline released a formal data breach notice on its website Monday, stating that it has begun sending letters to individuals whose data was impacted in the two-day breach involving Frontline Central and School Health Management.

Frontline Education says student data was exposed in a breach on August 14th. Image by Cybernews via Frontline Education

On August 14, 2026, our security team identified a vulnerability in a third-party software product we use that allowed unauthorized access to a portion of the environment.



The last day of unauthorized activity was August 15,

The Frontline data breach notification said.

Frontline Central is an employee management platform, while School Health Management is the company's student nursing documentation platform.

There have also been major cyberattacks reported in October at several school districts across the US, including in Idaho, Richmond, Virginia, and Oneonta, New York.

Student data added to list

Frontline supports more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide, including public school districts, charter networks, and private school systems, serving more than 50 million students.

The Pennsylvania-based technology company provides software in three key areas — HR management, student solutions, and business operations.

Image by Cybernews

The personally identifiable information (PII) of administrators, staff, nurses, and substitute teachers, as well as information related to special education programs across 80,000 schools, was confirmed to be involved on October 2nd.

Now, more than two months later, in addition to the exposed employee data, student data has now been confirmed to have been affected across multiple US school districts.

I work for a regional state agency that covers over 70 districts in NYS and am connected with other agencies that collectively provide services to over 700 NY school districts.



We are ALL just notified about this when they've been sitting on this information for a month and a half.



There are gonna be some serious lawsuits, one New York State education official posted on Reddit earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

by u/avalon01 from discussion

in k12sysadmin

What data was involved

After a “thorough and time-intensive analysis of the impacted files,” Frontline says the personal information impacted includes:

Names, addresses, email addresses

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Driver’s license number

Passport number

Other government ID

Medicaid ID

Student ID

The company said the impacted data varies by individual, and those affected will be notified by “email or by letter sent via the US Postal Service, as required and where available.”

Still, it remains unclear how many employees, students, and school districts overall have been impacted.

Schools across multiple states affected

In early October, public school districts in Texas, Maryland, Washington, and South Carolina disclosed the Frontline breach to educators and parents.

Among them, Killeen Independent School District in Texas reported approximately 45,000 potentially affected individuals, while Methuen Public Schools in Massachusetts reported more than 1600 people affected.

Image by Andy Sutherland | Shutterstock

Greenwood School District in South Carolina says almost 17,000 current and former students were impacted, while Highline Public Schools in Washington state have confirmed some student and employee information was affected.

Other districts, such as Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) in Maryland, which suffered its own ransomware attack in 2024, announced that no student data had been impacted.

The conversation on this topic is live. Join in the discussion.

Frontline says adults are being offered two years of credit monitoring and minors cyber monitoring.