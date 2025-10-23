According to the Cyber Monitoring Centre calculations, the cybersecurity incident at Jaguar Land Rover caused a total loss of approximately £1.9 billion and affected over 5,000 UK businesses.

The Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) is an independent, non-profit organization that analyzes and categorizes cyber events that impact organizations in the United Kingdom.

Researchers at the CMC have developed a matrix that shows both the financial impact and the number of affected employees. According to the firm’s matrix, the security incident at Jaguar Land Rover is considered a Category 3 systemic event, meaning that the incident has severe consequences both financially and in terms of job security for thousands of people.

“The modelled range of loss is £1.6 billion to £2.1 billion, but this could be higher if operational technology has been significantly impacted or there are unexpected delays in bringing production back to pre-event levels,” researchers conclude.

The projection is based on the assumption that Jaguar Land Rover will be fully operational in early January 2026.

To analyze Jaguar Land Rover’s financial losses, the CMC incorporated business interruption losses, IT recovery costs, interruption costs in the supply chain, reduced vehicle sales, losses for service centers and companies involved in the transport and export of sold vehicles, and the impact on local businesses.

The analysis doesn’t include the financial losses of affected people from the data breach, and assumptions about ransom payments have also been excluded. All things considered, the CMC estimates that the cybersecurity event at the British car manufacturer has caused £1.9 billion in financial losses.

“At £1.9 billion of financial loss, this incident appears to be the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK, with the vast majority of the financial impact being due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers,” researchers say.

“This event demonstrates how a cyberattack on a single manufacturer can reverberate across regions and industries, from suppliers to transport and retail, and underscores the strategic importance of cyber resilience in the UK’s industrial base.”

The CMC’s Technical Committee recommends, among other things, that boards, manufacturers, government, insurers, and other organizations strengthen their cybersecurity resilience and map supply chain dependencies.

“Based on recent incident patterns, future high-impact events are likely to be caused by disruptive attacks rather than by data exfiltration,” the CMC predicts.

In the meantime, the agency promises to continue to work with affected organizations, data providers, insurers, and government partners to improve their preparedness and response to cyber threats.

