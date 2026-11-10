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You can now bet on exactly when Jensen Huang will get divorced

Traders are putting a price on marital misery.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage. Image by Cybernews via glen photo (Shutterstock)

Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh Journalist
November 10, 2026 Updated: 1 hour ago 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Polymarket opened markets on whether Jensen or Lori Huang files for divorce by specific deadlines.
  2. Traders have wagered more than $220,280 within about 48 hours of the market opening.
  3. Current odds put a 2026 divorce filing at 10% and a March 2027 deadline at 18%.
  4. Polymarket and social media users speculated about an $81 billion settlement, but no divorce filing is reported.

Decentralized prediction platform Polymarket has launched a betting option that allows traders to gamble directly on the Nvidia CEO’s marital status.

Following the revelation that rocked the technology world, Huang reportedly confessed to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.

More than $220,280 has been wagered in roughly 48 hours since the market opened.

An affirmative bet on a divorce happening by December 31st, 2026, currently stands at a 10% probability, whereas a deadline of March 31st, 2027, is deemed to have an 18% likelihood.

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For a bet to be paid out, Jensen or Lori must officially file for divorce or make a definitive public announcement.

The odds on Polymarket are determined entirely by user trades, with amounts fluctuating based on supply and demand.

The $81 billion divorce Olympics

Speculation swelled on social media about how much financial settlement wife Lori would be entitled to.

In a post on their X channel, Polymarket speculated that it could amount to close to $81 billion.

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Huang’s net worth is currently just over $155 billion, down about 4% since news of the affair broke. Nevertheless, he still retains a place in the top 10 of Forbes’ top billionaires list, even if as the biggest loser, with loss defined as net worth change.

Also on X were speculative posts about what will happen next to the couple.

Betting site Thrill.com positioned Lori as “officially the best investor of all time,” alongside a graph of her net fortune before and after her divorce over the years.

divorce2
Betting site thrill.com speculate over Lori Huang's potential divorce settlement. Screenshot from X

Other posters compared the situation to other high-profile divorce cases, such as those of ex-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

When Bezos divorced former Amazon accountant McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife received 25% of the couple's Amazon stock which was valued at over $38 billion at the time.

And former Microsoft Product Manager Melinda French Gates received $76 billion as part of their asset split, resulting from their divorce.

divorce3
Technology divorcees and their resulting payouts. Screenshot from X.

About the author
Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh
Journalist

Marcus Walsh is a journalist at Cybernews covering technology and cybersecurity news, with a focus on unconventional tech stories such as UFOs and UAPs. He has more than a decade of experience as a writer and editor and writes The Cosmic Report, Cybernews’ weekly space column.

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