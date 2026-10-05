Most workers have encountered cyber threats at work, EU survey says

Key takeaways: Most EU employees have encountered suspicious emails, messages, or links at work.

Many workers know phishing signs, but fewer check senders before clicking links.

Less than half of employees say they could recognize deepfake videos.

Most workers want stronger cybersecurity skills, and six in ten received training in the past year. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

According to a new Eurobarometer survey, 3 in 4 employees across Europe have encountered suspicious emails, messages, or links at work.

The latest survey, which was conducted between April 27th and May 8th among 25,747 EU citizens across all 27 member states, shows how common cyber threats have become in the workplace. Approximately 4 out of 10 employees (39%) reported fraudulent messages or websites designed to steal data or gain unauthorized access.

In addition, workers noticed attempts to steal personal data (18%), passwords (16%), malware attacks (17%), and AI-generated scams (15%).

The survey also points to a gap between awareness and daily practice. A total of 83% admit that cyberattacks pose potential risks. However, less than half of European employees (48%) said that they would recognize deepfake videos.

Overall, only 18% said their organization had experienced no cyber incident, as far as they know.

The results of the survey clearly show there’s a lot of work to be done to get their security affairs in order.

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For example, 72% of workers said they could identify phishing emails, but only half (54%) actually checked the sender before clicking links. When leaving the office, it’s best to lock your computer. However, only half of all employees do this.

Most employees believe their organization is effective at protecting itself against cyberattacks, but only half of organizations have key cybersecurity measures in place, and a quarter plan to introduce them.

Furthermore, the survey demonstrates that workers need more cybersecurity training. Six out of 10 workers said they had received training in the past year. At the same time, 85% of the participants were interested in improving their cybersecurity skills.

“Phishing, AI-generated scams, and other cyber threats can seriously harm businesses, public services, and trust in the digital economy. The Commission is working to strengthen skills, improve preparedness, and support stronger cybersecurity measures across Europe,” Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said in a statement.

Virkkunen goes on to say that good cyber hygiene, such as using strong passwords, verifying senders before opening links, and reporting suspicious messages, must become part of everyday practice.