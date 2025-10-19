NordicTrack home rowing machines recalled over fire hazard

Published: 19 October 2025
iFIT NordicTrack Rowing Machines are being recalled in the US and Canada over reports of fire, smoking, melting, and property damage, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) said in an announcement.

The recall affects around 44,800 home workout machines (and about 700 which were sold in Canada) with the model numbers NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2, or NTRW19147.3, which were manufactured in China but primarily sold in the US.

You can check your model number on the device’s decal attached to the rower base.

According to the CPSC, the machines in question are black, gray, and white and have “NordicTrack” printed in black letters on the front legs.

The reason for the recall is concerning: their screen console can overheat and ignite, potentially causing severe injuries and posing a fire hazard.

So far, there have been multiple incidents connected to the use of NordicTrack rowing machines. This includes two reports of fire, six reports of smoking or melting, and at least $6,000 in property damage.

CPSC reports no injuries.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using and unplug the machines. Then they should contact iFIT to arrange for a free home repair, which will include a replacement of the screen console.

The machines were sold at the following stores:

  • Amazon.com
  • ABT
  • Best Buy
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Nebraska Furniture
  • nordictrack.com
Earlier in October, Textron E-Z-Go recalled over 90,000 golf carts, which can leak fuel, also potentially causing a risk of serious injury and a fire hazard. Owners can also get a free repair.

