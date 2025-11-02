The feud between Sam Altman and Elon Musk seems to be ongoing, as OpenAI’s CEO took it to X to share screenshots of a failed attempt to cancel his next-generation Tesla Roadster order. Let’s just say, Musk wasn’t happy.

Atman posted three screenshots titled “A tale in three acts”, showing his initial reservation of a Tesla Roadster on 11th July 2018. He then proceeded to request a refund in the amount of $50k – but the web address for refunds suddenly returned an “address not found” message.

A tale in three acts: pic.twitter.com/ClRZBgT24g undefined Sam Altman (@sama) October 30, 2025

“I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait,” Altman said on X.

Tesla Roadster was first announced in 2017, but has since seen multiple delays, with the release date now expected “hopefully before the end of this year”, according to Musk, or all the way in 2026.

Musk first clapped back at Atman, saying: “You stole a non-porift.” This accusation goes back to Musk’s repeated attempts to block OpenAI, which he co-founded with Atman but left before the venture took off, from transitioning to a for-profit firm.

The tech mogul even tried to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI for $97.4 billion, but received a rejection, with Atman posting on X: “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want”.

In response to Atman’s screenshots showing him not being able to contact the official web address for reservations, Musk said:

“And you forgot to mention act 4, where this issue was fixed and you received a refund within 24 hours. But that is in your nature.”

In September 2025, xAI filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in California federal court, claiming that OpenAI systematically targeted and poached xAI employees, including engineers, to acquire proprietary technology and steal trade secrets. OpenAI has dismissed the claims as "the latest chapter of Elon Musk’s ongoing harassment.”