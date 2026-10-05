ADVERTISEMENT

Trump announces “Super Intelligence Force” to ensure America dominates in AI

The president also names a new AI czar.

Trump, Zuckerberg, Musk, Huang

US President Donald Trump in a luncheon with tech leaders. Photo by REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters
October 5, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways:
  • Trump named intelligence chief Jay Clayton as his new AI czar.
  • Clayton will lead a new Super Intelligence Force focused on US AI leadership.
  • Trump favors limited AI regulation, arguing strict oversight could weaken competition with China.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US President Donald Trump said he had named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton the administration's AI czar, tasking him with coordinating the federal government's efforts to maintain US leadership in the technology.

Trump, who has pushed to rename artificial intelligence as "super intelligence," said Clayton would head the newly created Super Intelligence Force (SIF), overseeing the government's engagement with consumers, religious groups, AI companies and other stakeholders.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that SIF would aim to "ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence" and to "protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans."

The announcement confirmed a Wall Street Journal report in which Clayton, appointed intelligence chief in August, said Trump had tapped him to lead the administration's push to keep the US at the forefront of AI. "The risk of not being first is high," Clayton told the newspaper.

More from Cybernews

spaceX logo, elon musk on big screen, taking in video, black jacket, nasdaq
“Super intelligence” fan Elon Musk promises to rename SpaceXAI
News 1 min read
passengers, european flag, skull in the background
Most workers have encountered cyber threats at work, EU survey says
News 2 min read
Money trail hackers uncovered
ShinyHunters hacker detained in Jordan – now he’s helping FBI hunt down his own crew
News 2 min read
The Microsoft logo on the company's headquarters in New York
Hackers hijack Microsoft’s X account to promote Clippy crypto scam
News 1 min read
Three hackers in hoodies surrounded by the black background with snippets of green code.
Major Danish university hacked, 200,000 people potentially exposed
News 1 min read
The silhouette of Sam Altman and OpenAI logo
OpenAI agent hacks another Australian government system
News 2 min read

Clayton said the task force would have 120 days to produce a report assessing the risks and opportunities posed by AI and recommending what role the federal government should play.

The safety of AI has become a major issue in recent weeks, with some researchers warning that people building the technology believe it could kill humans within a decade. Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have responded with alarm and calls for more action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump pushes back against tighter regulation

Trump has appeared to take a light touch toward AI regulation, arguing that excessive oversight could weaken competitiveness against China. He said on September 29th that he does not want to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on governing AI technology.

Clayton's panel will review AI-related risks and current government reporting mechanisms for breaches, hacks and other incidents, and recommend ways to strengthen federal-response capabilities under existing authorities, the Journal said, citing the task force's charter.

This is the second time Trump has named an adviser to oversee AI-related decisions across the administration. Venture capitalist David Sacks held the AI czar role at the beginning of Trump's second term.

In addition to Clayton, the task force's leaders will include Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, Trump wrote.

The panel will report to the president and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT