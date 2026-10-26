Key takeaways 01 Swedish government officials can no longer use ChatGPT or Claude at work because of security concerns. 02 Civil servants may use government-approved AI tools, including Microsoft Copilot. 03 An internal audit found problematic AI use, including possible sharing of sensitive information. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Starting today, government officials in Sweden are no longer allowed to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude AI services on the work floor due to potential security risks.

The ban has been introduced to ensure that civil servants only use government-approved AI tools, such as Microsoft Copilot.

According to Mikael Wettercrantz, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of Digitization, using AI services without government consent can have “consequences for Sweden’s information security.”

An internal audit at the Swedish Transport Administration, conducted earlier this year, revealed cases in which the use of AI has been characterized as “problematic.”

The investigation highlighted concerns about unregulated AI services, as well as users providing sensitive information to AI tools and the handling of generated responses.

That’s why the Swedish government decided to ban the use of ChatGPT and Claude and allow civil servants and government officials to use only Microsoft Copilot.

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Some of the government’s staff members will continue to have access to ChatGPT and Claude, but they’ll have to use a “special platform for AI assistants” that’s been developed by the Swedish authorities.

According to the Swedish public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio, restrictions on the use of ChatGPT and Claude have also been put in place at the Swedish Tax Agency and the National Board of Institutional Care (SIS). The Swedish Enforcement Authority is currently reviewing the issue.

The Swedish government has previously restricted the use of DeepSeek.

Last week, the United States government announced a ban on all products and services developed by the Chinese AI company.

The Department of Homeland Security is concerned that sensitive information could fall into the hands of Beijing. In addition, the government claims that DeepSeek’s AI models contain “malware and other security vulnerabilities.”