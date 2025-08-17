TikTok has released several updates to its Community Guidelines to help ensure user safety, address AI misinformation on the platform, and rephrase rules in simpler language.

The social media platform has noted that users have often asked for simpler language and clearer definitions, so it added a rules-at-a-glance section as a comprehensive summary of each policy. The new rules are generally more user-friendly and aim to be in line with community expectations.

Although most of the changes relate to language simplification, others stand out as rather novel. The platform will also bring gambling, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, firearms, and dangerous weapons into a unified regulated goods and services policy, as well as refine several of its existing policies, like bullying.

A notable change concerns the platform’s approach to AI content. Previously, TikTok banned AI-generated content that shared “fake authoritative sources or crisis events, or falsely showed public figures in certain contexts.” Now, this has been rephrased to TikTok not allowing “content that's misleading about matters of public importance or harmful to individuals.” At the same time, a sentence about the AI endorsement ban was removed.

There is also an update to the rules for TikTok LIVE creators, which now makes them fully responsible for everything that happens during their sessions, including any involvement of third-party tools like voice-to-text software, real-time translation, or on-screen comment displays. TikTok cites an example of a voice-to-text tool reciting harmful content — in that case, the creator would be responsible.

Another update relates to the search and comment system. In the past, TikTok said it offered “relevant search results” related to your search query. Now, it discloses that search recommendations may vary from person to person because it “considers things like your past searches and what you've watched to help make results more relevant.”

As for comments, it’s now apparent that they’re sorted based on multiple aspects, including user past replies, likes, and reports.

TikTok has also updated its rules for commercial content, stressing that it must be disclosed. Additionally, it says that it will “reduce visibility of content directing users to purchase products off-platform in markets where TikTok Shop is available.”

TikTok assures that it has robust moderation measures and processes, although it encourages users to report any violations if they encounter them.

“We continue to invest in moderation technologies, including AI, to further scale our proactive approach to enforcement. Today, over 85% of the content removed for violating our Community Guidelines is identified and taken down by automation, and 99% of that content we remove before anybody reports it to us,” TikTok said.

The changes will go into effect on September 13th, 2025. In the meantime, you can compare the old and new versions of the guidelines.