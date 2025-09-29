Britain’s beloved Harrods department store reveals on Sunday that 430,000 customers have been compromised in yet another cyberattack impacting the retailer in 2025 – this time, via one of its third-party vendors.

Key takeaways: Harrods is hit via a third-party vendor breach, unconnected to a previous cyberattack.

The threat actor has tried to engage with Harrods, but the luxury retailer refused.

Experts tell Cybernews supply chain attacks now drive over 40% of ransomware attacks, with nearly 100% top UK firms housing a breached third-party in their ecosystem.

The luxury department store, in a statement sent to Cybernews, labeled the secondary cyber incident as an “isolated attack” without disclosing the third-party software provider's name or the date it was notified of the breach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The third party confirmed this is an isolated incident which has been contained, and we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions are being taken,” the London-based retailer said, updating a statement released on Friday to warn its customers.

The company spokesperson made clear that "No Harrods system has been compromised,” also stressing that any data taken from the third-party provider is “unconnected” to the highly publicized and “limited” breach of Harrods' systems on April 21st of this year.

Harrods was targeted by the notorious Scattered Spider ransomware group in the April attempt, following the group's devastating attacks on fellow UK retail conglomerates Marks & Spencer and Coop stores, among others.

Images by Shutterstock.

E-commerce customer data taken

Jeremy Turner, Vice President of Threat Intelligence and Research at Security Scorecard, says "the Harrods breach is a textbook case of supply chain compromise that reflects a growing strategic shift among threat actors.”

“Attackers are no longer breaking in through the front door. They are entering through trusted third-party access,” Turner explains.

Harrod’s said the exposed data of online customers includes only “basic personal identifiers such as names and contact details,” highlighting that “no passwords or payment details were affected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the retailer reports, "Affected customer records may also have labels related to internal marketing and services delivered by Harrods.”

Imane by Chris Dorney | Shutterstock

Additionally, Harrods said the labels could include tier level or affiliation to a Harrods co-branded card (such as loyalty or major credit cards). However, it says “that information is unlikely to be interpreted accurately by an unauthorised third party.”



"We would like to reiterate that no payment details or order history information has been accessed and the impacted personal data remains limited to basic personal identifiers as advised previously," Harrods said.

The department store further states it has “informed all affected customers... relevant authorities and will continue to co-operate with them."

Refusing to engage with attackers

Harrods, on Sunday, also revealed that it had been contacted by the alleged threat group behind the attack, but has refused to engage with the hacker's apparent attempt to lure the company into ransom negotiations.

" We have received communications from the threat actor and will not be engaging with them," Harrod's told Cybernews.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

Meanwhile, Turner and his firm have found that "97% of the UK’s top companies have at least one breached third party in their ecosystem." The threat intelligence VP further states that “more than 40 percent of ransomware attacks now begin with a third-party compromise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And while details are still emerging, Turner says the latest Harrods incident “likely involved compromised credentials or insecure file transfer protocols – among the most common attack vectors we see in retail and luxury supply chains.”

“Retail and luxury brands often rely on shared logistics providers, cloud platforms, or IT vendors,” Turner says, making them prime targets for third-party attacks.

“One weak link can cause a ripple effect across the industry,” he said. “What happened to Harrods could happen to any major UK brand tomorrow."

Image by Cybernews.

Turner also points out that annual assessments and static compliance checks are simply too slow for real-time protection. “The attack surface is evolving in real time, and our defenses must do the same,” he explains.

Turner says organizations should be using “continuous third-party monitoring, real-time breach alerts, and enforce zero-trust principles across all vendor connections” to protect from these types of attacks. “Sector-wide collaboration is also essential,” he adds.

With a net worth of more than £2.3 billion, the 90,000-square-foot department store serves roughly 100,000 people daily, or about 15 million per year, according to figures from Statista.

Currently owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, the luxury goods retailer says its "focus remains on informing and supporting our customers."