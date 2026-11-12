ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine busts call center network behind €4.3M investment scam

What looked like a promising investment turned out to be a scam.

call_center_1020

Image by Shutterstock

Anton Mous
Anton Mous Journalist
November 12, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Ukrainian and German authorities dismantled call centers accused of running a fake crypto investment scheme.
  2. Investigators identified 135 German victims who lost more than €4.3 million ($4.76 million) in total.
  3. Police arrested four alleged members, including the suspected leader of the criminal group.
  4. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison if convicted, while investigators seek more victims.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have dismantled a network of fraudulent cryptocurrency investment call centers, causing millions of euros in damages.

Officers of Ukraine’s Cyber Police Department, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, and German law enforcement authorities participated in an international operation called “Trade”.

A group of scammers allegedly operated call centers nationwide, posing as financial consultants and persuading unsuspecting victims to invest in cryptocurrencies and stocks through a fraudulent online platform.

The scammers helped victims open accounts on a fake cryptocurrency exchange platform and transfer funds to wallets they controlled. In some cases, the fraudsters also accessed victims’ online banking accounts.

More from Cybernews

Illuminated Amplifon ign hanging outside one of their suburban Melbourne clinics at night
Amplifon probes data breach affecting customers’ personal and health records
News 1 min read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Could Jensen Huang's secret affair pop the AI bubble?
News 2 min read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage.
You can now bet on exactly when Jensen Huang will get divorced
News 1 min read
sam_altman_ceo_hands_crossed
A developer creates a script that monitors your RAM usage and emails Altman about it
News 2 min read
Official Twitter profile of Twitter on smartphone
Twitter blocks non-users from reading tweets over AI data scraping
News 3 min read
Smartphone with Twitter logo placed in a miniature shopping cart
Twitter CEO: we suspend over half a million spam accounts every day
News 2 min read

To hide the origin of the money, the stolen funds were moved through a network of bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators identified 135 victims from Germany who lost more than €4.3 million ($4.76 million) in total.

In August and September, Ukrainian and German law enforcement authorities conducted more than 50 searches in Kyiv and other cities. Officers seized computers, mobile phones, SIM cards, hardware crypto wallets, documents, and more than $90,000 in cash.

In addition, 4 alleged members of the criminal organizations behind the investment scam call centers were arrested, including the group’s leader.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of their property if convicted. Investigators are still working to identify other members of the network and additional victims.

Back in September, Ukrainian police also shut down a fake crypto investment network targeting victims in more than 20 countries.

Investigators identified 62 victims, including citizens of Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

About the author
Anton Mous
Anton Mous
Journalist

Anton Mous is a journalist at Cybernews covering cybercrime, data breaches, and privacy issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, his work has drawn attention from prominent public figures, including Didier Reynders, the former EU Commissioner for Justice, and Meredith Whittaker, CEO of Signal. Anton has previously worked at Dutch news outlets, including EenVandaag, Reshift Digital, and Consumentenbond.

ADVERTISEMENT