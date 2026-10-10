Multiple major US law firms hit by data breaches, Social Security numbers exposed

Key takeaways 01 Holland & Knight says social engineering gave an attacker remote access to a firm computer. 02 The firm notified 14 clients after files with Social Security numbers were exposed. 03 Squire Patton Boggs also reported a breach involving Social Security numbers and limited information. 04 Several other major US law firms recently reported breaches or faced legal action after cyber incidents. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Several prominent US law firms, including Holland & Knight and Squire Patton Boggs, have disclosed separate data breaches involving sensitive personal information, such as Social Security numbers.

Florida-based law firm Holland & Knight, which employs approximately 2,200 lawyers and professionals across 36 offices globally, appeared on the Vermont Attorney General’s security breach list on Thursday.

The firm said an attacker used social engineering to gain unauthorised remote access to a firm computer. The incident involved a “small number of files” containing information like Social Security numbers, and affected 14 clients, who have been “promptly notified”.

Holland & Knight contacted law enforcement and said its systems remained operational throughout the attack. It remains unclear when the incident occurred or how many people were affected in total.

Squire Patton Boggs also reported a data breach involving Social Security numbers on October 8th. According to the firm, "an unauthorized third party obtained a limited set of information”.

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According to the regulatory disclosure, two Vermont residents were affected. The firm said its client services were not disrupted.

Other major law firms hit by cyberattacks

Several other major US law firms have recently reported data breaches. Earlier in September, Quinn Emanuel and McDermott notified law enforcement about separate data breaches exposing personal client information. Both incidents involved social engineering, a tactic that tricks people into sharing confidential data or other sensitive information.

Also in September, Greenberg Traurig confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed a limited number of documents and posted them on the dark web, with data including names, contact information, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.