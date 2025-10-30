Virgin Media O2 strikes a deal with Starlink to boost mobile coverage in rural UK

The operator is the first in the UK to sign a deal with Elon Musk to improve rural mobile coverage using his Starlink satellite network.

The new service, which will be called O2 Satellite, is scheduled to launch for customers in the first half of 2026.

The “landmark” multi-year partnership with Starlink aims to bring Virgin Media O2’s landmass coverage in the UK to over 95% within a year after launch, the company said in a statement.

It said the coverage may increase even further as next-generation Starlink satellites are deployed.

The service will provide coverage in so-called “not spots,” which are areas with poor or no mobile signal. It will initially offer messaging and data services, with other features arriving later, according to the statement.

O2 Satellite will complement O2’s existing mobile network and will connect phones to satellites automatically, a first in the UK. The company said it is currently testing the technology.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said the new service will bring "peace of mind for our customers” and comes on top of the £700 million ($920 million) the company is already spending on its network this year.

Starlink’s vice president for engineering, Mice Nicolls, said the deal will help the company’s mission “to end mobile dead zones” and deliver connectivity to areas where it wasn’t possible before.

British Telecoms Minister Liz Lloyd said: “This partnership demonstrates exactly how private sector innovation can deliver real benefits for people across the UK, supporting our mission to drive growth and ensure no community is left behind.

“Whether you’re running a farm in Cumbria or hiking in the Cairngorms, you’ll soon have the peace of mind that comes with reliable coverage.”

Rural areas suffer from poor connectivity

Virgin Media O2 is one of the four major mobile operators in the UK, alongside EE, Three, and Vodafone. While all have at some point claimed to have near-total coverage of the country, the need to bring in players like Starlink suggests that this is not quite the case.

A recent study by consumer rights group Which? found that mobile coverage quality varies “dramatically” across the country, with big cities enjoying the strongest connections while some rural areas struggle with poor signal.

London, Nottingham, and Glasgow were found to enjoy the best signal. Meanwhile, postcodes in Wales and southwestern England were named as the worst spots for mobile connection quality in the UK.

An area in Tenby, a popular seaside resort in Wales that draws thousands of tourists during the summer, was named as the worst postcode in the country for mobile quality, with users experiencing a good connection only 54.3% of the time.

