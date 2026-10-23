Key takeaways 01 Robert Wayne Boling Jr. pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. 02 Prosecutors say he used stolen personal data to access accounts and steal benefits. 03 A civilian Army records worker allegedly photographed details of thousands of military-affiliated people. 04 Boling faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing in January 2027. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

An American fraudster has pleaded guilty to playing a part in an identity theft, fraud, and money laundering scheme, victimizing thousands of US servicemembers and veterans.

According to the US Department of Justice, Robert Wayne Boling Jr., a 45-year-old US citizen, received and exploited stolen personally identifiable information (PII) of servicemembers and veterans to compromise their bank accounts and steal money and veterans’ benefits.

Boling, who operated from the Philippines, conspired with a co-conspirator who worked as a civilian medical records administrator for the US Army in South Korea. His job was to photograph the personal details of thousands of soldiers and military-affiliated personnel.

Boling received this information from his partner in crime and used it to compromise various accounts belonging to the servicemembers and veterans. The defendant had a network of money mules at his disposal who helped him to remit a portion of the stolen money to the Philippines.

In May 2026, Boling was extradited to the US to face criminal charges, where he pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud and money laundering. His sentencing is scheduled for January 14th, 2027, where he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

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“Those who courageously served our nation deserve our gratitude and protection, not to become targets for criminals seeking to profit from their sacrifice. This defendant betrayed our country by exploiting personal information belonging to thousands of military-affiliated individuals, including elderly and disabled veterans, in a calculated scheme to steal from those who have given so much,” Assistant Attorney General Andrew Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement.

“Defrauding the men and women who defended our country is reprehensible. Today’s action demonstrates that DCIS and our partners will relentlessly pursue those who steal from our nation’s service members and veterans,” Director James R. Ives of the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) added.

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Boling is the third defendant to plead guilty for his role in the scheme. Co-conspirators Fredrick Brown and Trorice Crawford previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 151 and 46 months in prison, respectively.