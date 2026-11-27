Key takeaways 01 AFP took its AFP Forum content platform offline after detecting a cyberattack overnight. 02 The agency says its core news production systems and multilingual newsrooms continue to operate normally. 03 AFP found evidence that attackers used client FTP credentials and urged affected clients to reset logins. 04 The incident follows recent cybercrime claims involving USA Today and Condé Nast user data. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

One of the world's biggest news agencies, AFP, has been forced to take a major content platform offline following a cyberattack.

Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Paris-based international news agency, said attackers struck its systems overnight.

The incident affected AFP Forum, a platform which media organizations use to access and download its reporting, photographs, and videos.

The attack began at approximately 1:30 a.m. Paris time, according to an internal email sent by AFP management.

“As soon as the intrusion was detected, our teams moved immediately to contain the intrusion and took AFP Forum offline as a precautionary measure,” the email read, as reported by TF1.

AFP Forum remains unavailable until further notice, although the agency said it is providing alternative solutions to subscribers to access its content.

AFP said its core news production systems were not affected by the cyberattack, while multilingual newsrooms continued operating normally.

“At this stage, we have no information on who is behind the attack,” the agency said.

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FTP credentials were the weak spot

AFP's investigation uncovered evidence that client FTP credentials were used during the cyberattack.

FTP, or File Transfer Protocol, is used to transfer files between computers and servers. AFP likely used FTP servers to distribute large volumes of photographs or videos to its commercial subscribers.

The agency has urged affected clients to reset their login credentials to prevent unauthorized access to their accounts.

AFP has notified French authorities to help investigate and respond to the incident.

Founded in 1835 as Agence Havas, AFP is the world's oldest international news agency and one of the three major global wire services, alongside Reuters and the Associated Press.

According to its 2025 annual report, AFP produces an average of approximately 2,300 written news stories, 3,000 photographs, and 300 videos every day. The company employs nearly 2,000 journalists who report in 6 different languages.

Cybercriminals are going after media companies

The news of the AFP data breach comes after the largest US newspaper, USA Today, has been claimed by n0n ransomware.

The cartel claimed to have stolen 166 million subscriber records, including approximately 27 million plaintext email addresses.

In September, a hacker put 32.8 million Condé Nast user records for sale on a Russian cybercrime forum.