Key takeaways 01 Burger King Japan says hackers accessed its app backend and exposed about 11.18 million member records. 02 Exposed data includes names, emails, phone numbers, birth dates, gender, residence prefectures, and registration details. 03 Burger King says credit card numbers were not stored on the affected system and passwords were not confirmed leaked. 04 The company warned app users to watch for suspicious emails, texts, and calls impersonating Burger King. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Burger King is warning customers to watch their inboxes after a recent data breach exposed 11 million customers’ records.

The company’s Japanese branch has confirmed that hackers accessed its app and leaked approximately 11.18 million records of member information.

The company said in a notice on its official website that on October 13th, it discovered that an unauthorized party had accessed its systems.

According to an investigation into the incident, hackers had access to the app's backend on October 2nd and October 7th before the response team blocked their access.

Since the attack was contained, the company has also reported the breach to Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission and is working on additional security measures.

Burger King Japan said it has not confirmed any fraudulent use of the information.

“We sincerely apologize for the great concern and inconvenience this has caused to our customers and all others affected,” the company wrote in the notice.

Screenshot of Burger King notice

What Burger King data was compromised?

Member ID

Email address

Name (kanji and kana)

Phone number

Date of birth

Gender

Prefecture of residence

Registration type

Credit card numbers were not stored on the affected system and were not exposed. The company also said it has not confirmed the leakage of login passwords.

“The company will strengthen system security measures and monitoring systems, and work to prevent recurrence with advice from external specialists,” Burger King stated.

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Burger King’s app users at risk

While such sensitive data as credit card numbers or credentials were not exposed, the affected individuals are still at risk of social engineering and phishing attacks.

Burger King Japan urged customers to remain alert to suspicious emails, text messages, and phone calls impersonating the company.

It advised users not to click links, open attachments, or enter account details or passwords in response to suspicious communications.

Affected members have been notified individually via email.

Burger King has been breached before

This is not the first time Burger King has been breached. In February this year, hackers claimed to have leaked Burger King data belonging to a French franchise.

In 2023, Cybernews research discovered that Burger King has exposed sensitive data after forgetting to put a password on their systems.