Indian Shopify competitor Dukaan leaked sensitive credentials that could have resulted in hundreds of millions dollars drained from merchants’ accounts.

Cybernews researchers discovered a publicly accessible Apache Kafka broker belonging to Dukaan streaming a continuous feed of data from the company’s platform. Researchers found that over 270,000 messages containing order details were being transmitted every 24 hours.

The data leak might have a huge impact on Dukaan, given its broad user base. Reportedly, Dukaan hosts over 3.5 million merchants and serves 16 million unique customers worldwide.

The exposed Kafka instance had been publicly indexed since August 2023, meaning that sensitive personal and financial data may have been accessible for over two years.

Payment gateway logs, including payment processor authentication keys. Stripe secret key pictured in the screenshot. Source: Cybernews

What data was leaked?

Authentication tokens

End-user order details

Information about visited stores

Purchased items

Names

Email addresses

Phone numbers

Home addresses

Kafka broker’s monitoring software configuration. Source: Cybernews

Attackers could’ve looted hundreds of millions of dollars

Along with personal customer data, something far more dangerous was leaked. The unprotected instance transmitted authentication tokens for payment gateways like Stripe, PayPal, and RazorPay.

Leaked authentication tokens could grant direct access to each merchant’s payment processor account. By exploiting the access attackers could have:

Retrieved customer payment information, including card numbers, expiration dates, and CVV codes

Authorized fake payments or refunds to drain funds from accounts

Accessed merchant transaction histories to fuel targeted financial scams

The incident could have also allowed financially motivated threat actors or advanced persistent threat groups to drain merchant accounts. For example, the infamous Lazarus Group from North Korea is known for thousands of similar types of attacks.

By placing small test orders, attackers could have triggered the Kafka data stream to capture fresh transaction logs, extract payment tokens, and hijack the flow of funds. Over time, this could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in financial abuse.

“What makes the situation worse is that the issue was left unidentified for over two years, potentially allowing for long-term, undetected access and allowing relatively small-scale, continuous financial abuse,” our researchers explained.

While leaked data linked to financial accounts is the most dangerous, the leaked personal details of millions of buyers is also troublesome. Such data could be exploited for identity theft, targeted phishing campaigns, or doxxing attempts.

Cybernews reached out to the company and India’s CERT regarding the situation. While the data have been secured, the company has not provided an official comment at the time of writing.

User order information, including phone numbers, email addresses, names, and addresses, as well as order amounts and pictures of ordered items. Source: Cybernews

Disclosure Timeline:

Leak discovered: August 27th, 2025

Initial disclosure: August 29th, 2025

CERT contacted: September 9th, 2025

Leak closed: October 8th, 2025

