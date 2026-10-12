Key takeaways 01 Albert Heijn has taken online services offline after Ahold Delhaize confirmed a cybersecurity incident. 02 Online grocery deliveries are suspended, but physical supermarkets remain open and checkout systems still work. 03 Etos, Gall & Gall, and Delhaize are also experiencing disruption linked to the same parent company. 04 The company has not said what caused the incident or whether customer or employee data was affected. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Albert Heijn is reporting major disruptions to its online services on Monday, following a cybersecurity incident confirmed by its parent company, Ahold Delhaize.

The disruption, which began on Sunday afternoon, has left the retailer’s website, mobile app, and customer service systems unavailable.

Online grocery deliveries have also been suspended, with no indication of when services will resume.

In a statement issued Monday, Ahold Delhaize confirmed a security issue within its network and said it had taken precautionary measures, including temporarily shutting down affected systems.

Our teams are taking steps to assess and mitigate the issue. This includes taking some systems offline to help protect them, parent company Ahold Delhaize informed customers in a statement.

Albert Heijn stores remain open

According to Dutch News, while the supermarket’s online operations have been disrupted, its physical supermarkets remain open, and checkout systems continue to function.

However, the retailer cautioned that customers may encounter problems with personalized discounts, loyalty programs, and app-linked savings schemes, which are temporarily unavailable.

Electronic shelf labels may also display outdated promotional prices from the previous week, potentially resulting in differences between prices shown on shelves and those charged at checkout.

App informs shoppers that retailer is experiencing technical problems.

The supermarket chain’s website was not working at the time of writing, and it has also taken customer service and logistics systems offline as a precaution, preventing online grocery store orders from being delivered.

Etos and Gall & Gall also affected

The incident is also affecting Dutch retail chains Etos (a drugstore) and Gall & Gall (a liquor store), both of which, like Albert Heijn, are owned by the Dutch-Belgian retail group Ahold Delhaize.

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The Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize, part of the same company as Albert Heijn, is also experiencing difficulties, reports VRT.News.

Customers cannot place new orders there for this week, and customer service is also unavailable. In Belgium, the app and website are accessible.

The retailer is investigating the incident

The company has not disclosed the cause or the full extent of the incident, and it remains unclear whether customer or employee data has been compromised.

In a statement seen by Dutch press, Albert Heijn said it is investigating the disruption and working to restore its services, adding that protecting the data of customers, employees, and partners remains a priority.

Albert Heijn's website was offline on Monday morning.

“We cannot yet indicate when our services will be available again,” it noted, adding that it will share an update when there is more clarity.

Neither Albert Heijn nor Ahold Delhaize has provided a timeline for restoring affected systems.

The incident comes after a wave of cyberattacks hit major UK retailers in 2025, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op.

While M&S suffered prolonged disruption, Co-op recovered more quickly after swiftly taking systems offline to contain the attack, reportedly preventing hackers from deploying ransomware.

Co-op covered quickly from attack last year, shutting down systems. Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images

Muhammad Yahya Patel, a cybersecurity advisor for Huntress, said food retailers are particularly attractive targets because of their time-sensitive operations and immediate impact on customers.

He added that the pressure to restore services quickly can work in the attackers’ favor, making precautionary shutdowns an important defense measure.