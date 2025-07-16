The European Commission has introduced a prototype of an age verification app and guidelines to create a safe online environment for young people and allow them to enjoy all that the online world has to offer.

These measures aim to ensure that children enjoy a high level of privacy, safety, and security on online platforms. The guidelines provide recommendations to address addictive design elements, cyberbullying, harmful content, and unwanted contact from strangers.

The European Commission has adopted a risk-based approach, meaning that online platforms may pose different types of risks to minors, depending on their nature, size, purpose, and user base. Website owners are obligated to implement appropriate measures to protect children from the risks and dangers of the internet, and, at the same time, not disproportionately restrict young people from exercising their rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The age verification app is said to be setting a “gold standard” in age assurance online. It will allow users to prove they are over 18 years old, while other personal information isn’t shared, such as users’ exact age or identity.

In the upcoming months, the age verification app will be tested and customized in Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, and Spain. The member states will collaborate with online platforms and end-users to come up with a technical solution to launch national age verification apps.

Get our latest stories today on Google News Google News Follow us

“Ensuring safe and appropriate online world for our children is a top priority for us. The DSA [Digital Services Act, ed.] Protection of Minors guidelines and the release of the age verification blueprint are crucial milestones. Through continuous collaboration and adaptation, we are a step closer to ensuring children can truly benefit from a safe online environment and make the most of what our digital world offers,” Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said during a speech on the protection of minors online.

“Children deserve a safe digital childhood. This is one of the main priorities for me during the Danish Presidency. Without proper age verification, we fail to protect children online. The guidelines launched today, combined with the age verification app, are both very important milestones,” Caroline Stage Olsen, Minister for Digital Affairs of Denmark, told the press in a statement.

The European Commission intends to launch national age verification apps by early 2026.