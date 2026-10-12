Key takeaways 01 The Gentlemen ransomware gang listed KFC on its darknet leak site and threatened to publish allegedly stolen data. 02 KFC has not confirmed the incident, and the gang has not shared samples of stolen files. 03 KFC’s global scale could make a confirmed breach significant, with nearly 32,000 restaurants in over 150 countries. 04 Researchers link The Gentlemen to Qilin ransomware. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Gentlemen ransomware gang has named KFC as its latest target, threatening to publish allegedly stolen data unless the fast-food giant agrees to negotiate.

On October 10th, the Gentlemen ransomware gang publicly listed KFC as a victim on its darknet leak site. This is a common tactic among ransomware gangs to pressure victims into paying a ransom.

Ransomware groups typically calculate their initial ransom demands based on the company’s annual revenue, with the sum typically ranging from 0.7% to 5%.

The gang is threatening to leak stolen data unless KFC negotiates. However, the Gentlemen has not provided any samples of stolen files, nor have KFC confirmed the alleged cyber incident.

KFC has more than 31,980 locations across more than 150 countries and territories worldwide and reports annual revenue of over $36 billion. KFC serves more than 12 million customers each day across its global network. So any data breach may have massive consequences.

Cybernews has reached out to the company for comment, and we will update this article once we receive a response.

KFC has been hit before

The current ransomware incident remains unconfirmed. However, if it proves legitimate, it will not be the first time a cyberattack has hit the fast-food giant.

In July 2026, a ransomware attack on Nichirei, Japan's largest cold-chain logistics operator, disrupted frozen food deliveries to KFC Japan and other retailers.

At the end of September, Desert De Oro Foods Inc, a private restaurant franchise operator that runs Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut locations, disclosed a data breach.

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According to the company, the attackers gained access to the corporate email account and computer of a Desert De Oro Foods employee, resulting in the exposure of personal information belonging to current and former employees.

In 2023, Yum! Brands, the fast-food corporation behind the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell franchises, confirmed that attackers breached its systems, exposing sensitive employee data.

What do we know about The Gentlemen?

The gang is a relative newcomer to the ransomware scene. The first Gentlemen ransomware sample appeared on VirusTotal on July 17th, 2025.

The Gentlemen operates a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation, allowing affiliates to use its infrastructure in exchange for a share of the profits. The gang also uses a double-extortion model, which means it not only encrypts data but also steals it to later pressure victims into paying.

The operation has its roots in a falling-out with another ransomware gang. The Gentlemen emerged from ArmCorp, a prolific affiliate cluster of the Qilin ransomware, which included approximately 20 members.

According to cybersecurity firm Halcyon, the split was sparked by a payment dispute. On July 2nd, 2025, a threat actor known as “hastalamuerte” filed a public arbitration complaint on the underground RAMP forum, alleging that Qilin owed roughly $48,000 in unpaid commissions.

The breakaway operation may have been in the works before the dispute became public, as the first Gentlemen ransomware sample appeared 5 days after the dispute, with its leak site URL already hardcoded into the binary. This points to a separation that was planned and already underway.