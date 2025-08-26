Fallout from MATLAB maker data breach: 10K+ users exposed

A ransomware attack on the Massachusetts-based mathematical software maker MathWorks exposed the personal details of thousands of users.

MathWorks has recently revealed the extent of a ransomware attack it suffered earlier this year. Information that the company submitted to the Maine Attorney General’s Office shows that over 10,000 individuals were exposed to the hacker attack.

MathWorks is primarily known for MATLAB and SIMULINK, data analysis and simulation software respectively. The company’s annual revenue stands at $1.5 billion, with MATLAB alone having five million global users.

The company discovered that its systems were penetrated on May 18th, 2025. The attack knocked out some of its services for nearly a week, hampering access to millions of customers. No ransomware gang took responsibility for the attack.

Moreover, according to the company’s data breach notice, the attackers likely roamed MathWorks’ systems for nearly a month – from April 17th up until the intrusion was discovered in May.

The company claims that upon learning of the event, it “engaged third-party forensic experts to conduct a comprehensive review of the impacted systems and to assist with containment, eradication of the threat actor, and remediation.”

The investigation revealed that the attackers may have accessed personal user details, including:

Names

Addressess

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

non-US national ID numbers

At least in theory, attackers could leverage the stolen information for identity theft and, in the worst-case scenario, financial fraud. While MathWorks noted that impacted data varies between exposed individuals, those whose names and IDs were exposed could experience elevated privacy risks.

For example, attackers could attempt to set up fraudulent accounts, obtain loans, or even try to steal existing accounts. However, MathWorks stressed that the company is not aware of any “actual or attempted misuse of personal information or any financial harm” for individuals whose data may have been exposed.

As is often the case in similar situations, MathWorks said it will provide impacted individuals with complimentary identity protection services. The data breach notice advised the users to remain vigilant and monitor their financial accounts for unusual activity.