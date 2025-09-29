Notorious ransomware gang Medusa has claimed a breach of Comcast, a multinational mass media, telecommunications, and entertainment conglomerate. It’s demanding $1.2 million, either from a potential buyer of the stolen data or as ransom to delete it.

Medusa Ransomware posted its demands on Friday, September 26th. Currently, the countdown timer leaves Comcast around 11 days to react.

According to the post on the victim site on the dark web, the hackers have exfiltrated 834.4 GB of data. They posted 33 screenshots of the allegedly stolen data, mostly various tables and other internal financial documents.

Comcast hasn’t officially confirmed the data breach, but Cybernews reached out to the company for clarification. Medusa is one of the largest financially motivated threat actor groups with a track record of high-profile breaches.

“The size of the data leak indicates that it could be a serious breach, strongly suggesting the stolen files include a wide variety of data types far beyond the initially revealed documents,” said Mantas Sabeckis, Information Security Researcher at Cybernews.

“The screenshots of the ransom group attack indicate highly targeted data theft. These include financial documents with valuable information about their company and their clients. The data in these documents dates as early as 2020 up to 2025, leading us to believe that they’ve breached the core business system and exfiltrated sensitive files.”

What’s in the leak?

The threat actor also exposed the file tree view of the stolen directories. The files are organized into five folders, from “cmmc_1” to “ccmc_5”. It seems they span multiple business domains.

In one of the exposed directories, most folders appear to relate to HR, personnel records, employment, compliance, training, leadership, and other internal programs. Another directory structure contains names that suggest actuarial and statistical modeling files. Additional data includes security reports and logs.

Some folders suggest sales, customer-facing functions, third-party related documents, and other documents. However, there are thousands of other files and folders.

“The file tree list reveals that attackers have exfiltrated not just regular files but also backups of multiple production databases, human resources data, customer and billing data, insurance operations, and internal IT and security data,” Sabeckis said.

If Medusa’s claims are true, the leak appears highly sensitive as it exposes core business areas and may include files containing personally identifiable information, business secrets, and, potentially, credentials.

“Posting demands on Friday could be a strategic move to put public pressure over the weekend. A two-week deadline would be long enough for negotiation with the corporation,” Sabeckis added.

It wouldn’t be the first time Comcast has experienced a data breach. Last year, the US telecoms giant notified hundreds of thousands of its customers whose data may have been stolen after attackers penetrated the company’s former service provider. In 2023, Comcast‘s cable television and internet division Xfinity was hit by attackers exploiting a Citrix bug.

Medusa’s destructive activities, which affected over 300 victims across the critical infrastructure sectors, prompted the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to release a joint advisory detailing the threat actor’s tactics.

Medusa operates as ransomware-as-a-service. The threat actors are known for paying large sums to gain initial access and are notorious for employing a triple extortion model: some victims, after paying ransom, reported being contacted again and asked to pay for a “true decryptor.”

