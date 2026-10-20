Key takeaways 01 The Netherlands now has 962 registered cybersecurity companies, up from 233 in 2021. 02 Rising cyber threats and stricter rules such as GDPR and NIS2 have increased demand for security services. 03 Cybersecurity firms advise businesses, investigate attacks, and train employees to spot digital threats. 04 The NCSC says businesses still remain responsible for managing their own cybersecurity. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The number of cybersecurity companies in the Netherlands has more than quadrupled over the past 5 years.

At the beginning of October, 962 cybersecurity companies were registered with the Chamber of Commerce. During the same period in 2021, there were 233. In early 2020, there were slightly more than 100 cybersecurity firms.

This is shown by data from the Commercial Register analyzed by the press agency ANP.

Cybersecurity firms help other businesses and organizations to protect their digital systems and data. For example, they offer advice on online security, conduct forensic digital investigations in the event of a cyberattack, and train employees to recognize digital threats and respond accordingly.

According to the National Cyber ​​Security Centre (NCSC), approximately 2.4 million businesses and organizations in the Netherlands rely on digital systems on a daily basis.

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The agency cites several reasons that can explain the growth of cybersecurity firms. For starters, legislation played a major part. Laws and regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) have heightened the focus on cybersecurity.

Furthermore, AI technology helps companies to detect and patch vulnerabilities faster than ever.

Although an increasing number of cybersecurity firms are emerging to support companies in building digital resilience, the NCSC stresses that businesses and organizations remain responsible for managing their own cybersecurity.

Several major cybersecurity incidents dominated the news over the past couple of months. In February, telecom provider Odido announced that the personal data of approximately 6.2 million people was stolen and later posted on the dark web.

In August, logistics and supply chain company CEVA Logistics warned clients that their customers' personal information was stolen in a security incident, including De Bijenkorf, bol, Ajax, ING, Ace & Tate, and the Pokémon Center.