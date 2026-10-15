Key takeaways 01 Anthropic expanded access to powerful cyber-focused AI models through its Cyber Verification Program and Cyber Mission. 02 Some security professionals fear free AI tools could weaken junior roles and increase dependence on major providers. 03 Others say AI can remove routine work and help defenders secure software and critical infrastructure. 04 Redditors broadly agree human judgment remains important as companies decide how far to automate cybersecurity work. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Cybersecurity professionals spent decades learning how to outsmart hackers, but now they fear AI companies are turning their hard-won expertise into tools that may replace them.

The cybersecurity community on Reddit is not happy with Anthropic opening expanded access to its most capable cyber-focused AI models. Some cybersecurity professionals see AI as an unavoidable development and believe the best response is to learn how to use it themselves.

Others fear that the rush to adopt powerful cybersecurity AI models will allow a small number of providers to accumulate power while weakening the human expertise needed to keep increasingly automated systems in check.

Exploiting decades of research in cybersecurity to replace humans

While Anthropic promises fixed vulnerabilities in open-source code and secure power grids, this new initiative seems to have infuriated the cybersecurity community, which feels threatened.

“Why are we just accepting what Anthropic is doing to cybersecurity?” One Redditor said, sparking a discussion among cybersecurity professionals.

Many were quick to point out that Anthropic is flooding their industry with free AI tools and devaluing human skills.

“Sounds like the usual playbook: offer something for free, kill the competition, make everyone dependent on it, then raise prices,” one user raged, adding that they’re potentially going to be replaced with models trained on the same knowledge and work that the cybersecurity community spent decades building.

No more juniors: Is this the last generation of critical thinkers?

“But seriously, why does our community keep accepting this shit? Why aren’t we pushing back? And who’s going to train the next generation of security engineers when companies decide they don’t need juniors anymore?” the author of the Reddit thread asked.

And the question raises a serious issue: even if AI does not eliminate cybersecurity as a profession, it could still dismantle the career ladder that allows newcomers to enter the field.

Another commenter said the disappearance of junior roles was even more worrying than the prospect of AI replacing experienced professionals.

Security tools can be useful, particularly for repetitive tasks, they argued, but the danger comes when companies begin treating automation as a substitute for expertise rather than a way to support it.

If companies automate the routine work traditionally assigned to junior employees, they may also eliminate the training ground where future experts learn to recognize suspicious activity, investigate incidents, and understand how systems fail.

In response, another Redditor described the cybersecurity job market as already hostile to applicants. According to them, a few years ago, recruiters regularly approached them with opportunities, making it possible to change jobs without actively searching. Now, despite having more experience, they apply widely and rarely receive callbacks.

I'm lucky I'm already in the industry because the entry-level jobs seem to have basically entirely disappeared, they wrote.

Some members of the cybersecurity community on Reddit framed Anthropic's initiative as part of a broader problem with the concentration of AI capabilities in the hands of a few powerful companies. They expressed fears that the cybersecurity industry could become dependent on a handful of AI providers.

One Redditor argued that the AI industry was repeating several familiar corporate mistakes, including anticompetitive behavior, privacy violations, acquisitions of smaller competitors, and the displacement of specialized tools by increasingly general-purpose models.

But most importantly, AI companies are pushing the erosion of people's ability to think critically and question what technology tells them.

The most important part they are now replacing is a human's ability to think critically and question. Once it's widespread, the shit AI becomes the source of truth.

This way, AI dependence could become self-reinforcing. As people delegate more tasks to models, they may lose the skills needed to evaluate their output, leaving them increasingly reliant on the same systems they can no longer confidently assess.

The same Redditor argued that resistance already exists, but companies' appetite for automation makes it difficult to push back.

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Not everyone in the discussion agreed that AI threatens the profession. Some argued that the technology could strengthen cybersecurity by helping defenders address longstanding weaknesses in software and security practices.

“Our software has many vulns, our companies have many bad practices, we need to give better tools to our users. AI is just exposing that. AI will be part of the fix, too,” one commenter wrote.

Another Redditor argued that Anthropic’s initiative aimed to strengthen critical systems before more powerful cyber capabilities become widely available.

Rather than treating the tools themselves as the enemy, defenders should use the opportunity to improve security while they still have time to prepare.

“They aren't devaluing our skills at all...they're just removing the admin. I'm all for it,” one Redditor said.

They argued that automating routine work could expose the limitations of roles built around reading logs and monitoring dashboards, while creating greater opportunities for cybersecurity engineers as criminals develop more sophisticated tools.

“This does not devalue the cybersecurity profession. This arguably increases it since attackers will soon be more capable than ever,” a user added.

Does AI still need human supervision?

However, not all cybersecurity pros on Reddit bought the idea of autonomous AI replacing them. Some said that AI tools still require substantial human involvement, even when they’re available for free.

That does not mean every new AI product deserves unquestioning adoption. Some Redditors believe that AI has a legitimate place in cybersecurity but is being oversold as a universal solution.

In the race to automate, cybersecurity teams should not forget that a tool's ability to perform a task does not automatically make it the best, safest, or most economical way to do so.

AI doesn’t threaten our profession. It’s tech debt and slop at scale that we have to constantly unfuck, said one Redditor.

From horses to cars: progress in tech is natural

Those opposing the resistance come back to a familiar argument about technological progress.

“That's how progress works. Carters and farriers were very angry about automobiles invading their market and devaluing their skills. But the streets aren't full of unemployed carters and farriers,” one Redditor wrote.

“Yes, but the horse to automobile transition happened over many decades...allowing retraining and readjustment of labor....whereas this AI transition is happening over months,” another commenter countered.

The industry may adapt, as it has through previous technological shifts. But adaptation is not automatic, and the benefits of progress are not necessarily distributed evenly.

Companies can capture productivity gains immediately, while workers and educators are left to figure out how to rebuild career paths around a changing set of expectations.

“I feel like the community is in a unique position to learn, adapt, and strengthen what makes us actually human. I'm in a career shift into tech later in my life, and I feel like using AI against AI is effectively our only option,” pointed out one Redditor.

“I’d like to see AI companies investing in the cybersecurity profession they’re entering, including practical education and skills development, rather than measuring success purely through how many tasks their models can automate,” wrote a 64-year-old developer working in cybersecurity and compliance.

“I don’t think anyone is ‘accepting' anything. We’re all just doing the best we can with the current circumstances,” another Redditor wrote.

“This profession isn’t going anywhere, we’re just going to have to adapt to the landscape. Keep a growth mindset.”

How did Anthropic spark the Reddit discussion?

The AI company has just launched a long-term initiative called Cyber Mission, which aims to supply frontier AI models, threat research, and engineering support to secure critical infrastructure and open-source software.

Previously, Anthropic withheld the public release of Mythos and restricted its use to a limited pool of partner organizations under Project Glasswing. Now, Anthropic seems to be opening the door to a broader pool of security defenders.