Key takeaways 01 A UK crypto investor says robbers stole about $800,000 in cryptocurrency and valuables during a home invasion. 02 Researchers suspect the attack may connect to stolen Revolut customer data reportedly sold after a breach. 03 Hudson Rock warned that exposed addresses and financial profiles could help criminals target wealthy crypto holders. 04 The Revolut data reportedly included sensitive records tied to high-value crypto users and large transactions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A UK crypto investor says they were held at knifepoint and robbed of a fortune. Researchers suspect a link to stolen Revolut customer data.

A cryptocurrency investor in the UK has reportedly been held at knifepoint, restrained, and robbed of approximately $800,000 in cryptocurrency in a home invasion that may be linked to the recent Revolut data breach.

The victim described the attack in a post on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that the intruders taped them up and stole cryptocurrency and other valuables.

“Three knives to my face saying they were gonna kill me, $40k from my main wallets $720k from one of my ledgers, rolex, took my phone and smashed it up,” the victim said in a post.

The victim's post on X. Screenshot by Cybernews

In a follow-up exchange on X, the victim confirmed they used Revolut for their banking operations. Other X users pointed out that the victim’s data was for sale after the recent Revolut breach.

The potential connection to Revolut raises concerns that stolen banking records could help criminals identify wealthy cryptocurrency holders and target them in the physical world.

Cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock flagged the incident's potential link to Revolut on October 13th.

The victim's post on X. Screenshot by Cybernews

They warned that compromised customer information could give criminals a dangerous combination of personal and financial details, potentially allowing them to identify targets and locate their homes.

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“Threat actors now have access to exact physical addresses alongside financial profiles. This creates a highly targeted hit list for physical extortion and robbery,” Hudson Rock researchers said.

Discussion on X. Screenshot by Cybernews

Revolut hackers target rich customers

The incident comes weeks after a reported breach of Revolut, the UK-founded fintech company.

In September, data from Revolut customers was breached after attackers placed a fraudulent order from a spoofed agency in Italy to obtain information.

Hackers threatened to sell it unless $3 million was paid. Individual victims were also spared if they paid to have their data removed from the dataset. The exposed information reportedly included Know Your Customer (KYC) records from customers across Europe.

According to the threat actor, the operation against Revolut lasted for 6 months.

The hackers allegedly used a stolen Italian government employee’s email account to send large numbers of cryptocurrency transaction IDs via fake European Investigation Orders (EIOs) and to request personal information associated with the accounts for several weeks.