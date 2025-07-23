An unsecured server has exposed hundreds of millions of detailed records on Swedish citizens and companies, offering a data goldmine for anyone who stumbles on it.

A misconfigured Elasticsearch server has exposed a goldmine of business intelligence data with hundreds of millions of highly detailed records tied to Swedish individuals and organizations.

Cybernews researchers identified the unsecured database, which did not require any authentication and was fully accessible to the public internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaked data consisted of over 100 million records dated from 2019 to 2024, spread across 25 separate indices, with some datasets ballooning to more than 200GB in size.





What was leaked?

Many leaked records contained highly sensitive personal and organizational information, including:

Full legal names, including history of previous names

Swedish personal identity numbers

Date of birth and gender

Address history, both in Sweden and abroad

Civil status and information about deceased individuals

Foreign addresses for emigrants

Debt records, payment remarks, bankruptcy history, property ownership indicators

Income tax data spanning several years (2019–2023)

Activity and event logs (including income statement submissions, migration status, and address updates)

Many years of financial and behavioral data exposed

These records effectively mapped out a five-year financial and behavioral profile of Swedish citizens and organizations.

The leaked data offered a detailed, time-stamped snapshot of how both individuals and organizations function, tracking everything from address changes and income shifts to debt, tax filings, and business ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheer volume and precision of the information make the dataset extremely valuable and dangerous. Banks, lenders, and compliance teams could use it for risk assessments and credit analysis.

However, for threat actors, such data opens the door to various types of exploitation. Attackers could weaponize this intelligence for everything from corporate surveillance and competitor profiling to highly targeted phishing campaigns, social engineering, or extortion.

Has my data been leaked? Check Now

Analysis of the database’s structure and field names revealed that the exposed data originated from Risika, a leading Nordic data analytics firm specializing in business intelligence.

The use of internal “dwh*” (data warehouse) tags and product-oriented index names matched the conventions of known Risika products.

However, further investigation suggests that the Elasticsearch cluster was not operated by Risika itself, but rather by an as-yet-unidentified third party. Naming conventions and metadata patterns indicate a downstream client.

Our researchers believe the data may have been legitimately provided to this operator under a commercial license, only to be misconfigured and left exposed.

A responsible disclosure notice was sent to Risika on May 10th, but no response has been received. The cluster was taken offline the following day.

Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News. Google News Follow us

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosure Timeline