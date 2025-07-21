Dozens of organizations are being targeted by hackers exploiting a critical zero-day vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint. The tech giant has released emergency patches.

Hackers are actively exploiting a critical SharePoint remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability to place backdoors on SharePoint servers, which enables them to steal security keys and take over systems.

Dozens of servers have already been compromised, and thousands more are exposed online.

ShadowServer Foundation sees around 9,300 SharePoint IP addresses exposed every day. Most of them are in the US (3,043), followed by the Netherlands (541), Ireland (695), the United Kingdom (541), Canada (495), Germany (338), and other countries.

Microsoft is aware of active attacks. The urgent patches have been released for Microsoft SharePoint Server Subscription Edition and SharePoint Server 2019. Patches are not yet available for SharePoint Server 2016, which is also vulnerable.

SharePoint Online is not affected.

Cybersecurity authorities and Microsoft are urging users to apply the updates immediately. The CISA told federal agencies to disconnect affected products from service if they can’t be properly secured.

Microsoft assesses that the severity of the flaw, labeled CVE-2025-53770, is 9.8 out of 10.

“Deserialization of untrusted data in on-premises Microsoft SharePoint Server allows an unauthorized attacker to execute code over a network,” the advisory reads.

Hackers are compromising dozens of servers

Security firm Eye Security, which was the first to identify and alert about an active large-scale exploitation of the flaw on July 18th, 2025, said that dozens of SharePoint servers have already been compromised. Subsequent waves of exploitation followed since then.

The researchers dubbed the vulnerability chain “ToolShell” and warned that it is systemic, malicious code is dropped automatically, and grants full persistence with zero authentication required. Attackers are bypassing identity protections such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) or single sign-on (SSO).

“Within hours, we identified more than dozens of separate servers compromised,” the researchers write.

“In each case, the attacker had planted a shell that leaked sensitive key material, enabling complete remote access.”

The firm told Bleeping Computer it has identified over 85 servers belonging to 54 organizations, including California state, a private energy sector operator in California, a federal government health organization, a private AI tech company, a private Fintech company in New York state, and a state government organization in Florida.

“These payloads can embed any malicious commands and are accepted by the server as trusted input, completing the RCE chain without requiring credentials,” Eye Security explains.

“Once inside, they can access all SharePoint content, system files, and configurations and move laterally across the Windows Domain,” the firm added.

The theft of cryptographic keys allows attackers to impersonate users or services on the network, even if the server is later patched. Therefore, patching alone will not solve the issue.

Palo Alto Networks also warned that attackers behind the campaign are targeting organizations worldwide by dropping malicious ASPX payloads via PowerShell and stealing machine keys to maintain persistent access. ASPX is an extension for web page files used by Microsoft’s ASP.NET to deliver dynamic content from the server to the browser.

“Patch immediately. These exploits are real, in-the-wild, and pose a serious threat,” Palo Alto Networks said.

How to respond to the threat?

Microsoft urges SharePoint admins to only use supported SharePoint Server versions and to apply the security updates immediately.

“Ensure the Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) is turned on and configured correctly,” Microsoft also said.

“Enable Full Mode for optimal protection, and deploy Defender Antivirus on all SharePoint servers, which will stop unauthenticated attackers from exploiting this vulnerability.”

If AMSI cannot be enabled, Microsoft recommends considering disconnecting the affected server from the internet until a security update is available.

Microsoft has released security updates that fully protect customers using SharePoint Subscription Edition and SharePoint 2019 against the risks posed by CVE-2025-53770, and CVE-2025-53771. These vulnerabilities apply to on-premises SharePoint Servers only.

After applying the latest security updates and/or enabling AMSI, it is critical that customers rotate SharePoint server ASP.NET machine keys and restart IIS (Microsoft’s web server software) on all SharePoint servers.

“Patching alone does not solve the issue – you need to rotate the cryptographic material, allowing all future IIS tokens that can be created by the malicious actor to become invalid,” Eye Security warns.

“Attackers can maintain persistence through backdoors or modified components that survive reboots and updates.”

SharePoint often connects to Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and other core services. This means that a compromise can lead to data theft, password harvesting, and lateral movement across the network.

The firm recommends isolating or shutting down all affected SharePoint servers – blocking via firewall is not enough, as persistence may already exist.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) gave federal agencies only one day to apply the patches and secure the affected servers or disconnect them, after including the zero-day flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

Additionally, CISA recommends monitoring for ToolPane access by watching for POST requests to “/_layouts/15/ToolPane.aspx?DisplayMode=Edit” and check logs for malicious connections from three IPs: 107.191.58[.]76, 104.238.159[.]149, and 96.9.125[.]147.

However, attackers appear to be using other IPs as well.

“Update intrusion prevention system and web-application firewall rules to block exploit patterns and anomalous behavior,” CISA said.

“Implement comprehensive logging to identify exploitation activity. … Audit and minimize layout and admin privileges.”