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Ubiquiti patches high-severity security bugs in its security appliance AI Key

Ubiquiti urges to update UniFi Protect AI Key devices.

AI Key

Ubiquiti AI Key device. Image by Cybernews / Ubiquiti.

Ernestas Naprys
Ernestas Naprys Senior Journalist
October 14, 2026 Updated: 8 minutes ago 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Ubiquiti fixed 6 vulnerabilities in its AI Key video surveillance appliance.
  2. Attackers on the same network could inject commands, disrupt devices, or access sensitive information.
  3. The most serious flaw needs no login or user action and has low attack complexity.
  4. Ubiquiti urges AI Key users on version 2.2.6 or earlier to update to 2.2.8.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Ubiquiti, an American technology company that manufactures networking products, has disclosed 6 vulnerabilities affecting its video surveillance appliance AI Key. Attackers on the same network can inject commands, disrupt or compromise the device, and access sensitive information.

UniFi Protect AI Key is a physical device that adds AI-driven threat detection and alerting to UniFi Protect, the company’s enterprise-grade video surveillance and physical security system.

The appliance searches footage, recognizes faces or license plates, and can analyze up to 1,800 smart detection events per hour.

Ubiquiti has addressed 6 security vulnerabilities currently affecting the device.

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The most serious bug is an improper access control vulnerability, rated 8.6 out of 10 on the severity score. Malicious attackers with access to the network can leverage it “to obtain information, make unauthorized changes, and execute a Denial of Service (DoS) attack on the device.”

No privileges or user interaction are required, and the attack complexity is low.

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Another high-severity (8.1 out of 10) input validation vulnerability allows threat actors, under certain conditions, to inject commands into the vulnerable device, Ubiquiti’s new advisory reads.

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Four other vulnerabilities are less severe. Two medium-severity bugs expose internal resources through the device. Two low-severity path traversal flaws allow attackers to create or truncate files on the device, or obtain information about existing files.

The vulnerabilities can be chained together to potentially pull off a more damaging attack. Ubiquiti credited the discoveries to security researcher Andy Gill of ZephrSec Ltd.

The advisory doesn’t mention whether these bugs have been exploited in real-world attacks.

All the vulnerabilities affect AI Key devices running version 2.2.6 or earlier. Ubiquiti urges users to update their devices to the latest version, currently 2.2.8, released 24 days ago.

Ernestas Naprys
Ernestas Naprys
Senior Journalist

Ernestas Naprys is a senior journalist at Cybernews covering information security, open-source software, hardware, data breaches, vulnerabilities, hacking, and digital privacy. With 12 years of journalism experience, his reporting combines technical research with hands-on experimentation, helping readers understand complex cybersecurity risks and technologies. Before joining Cybernews, Ernestas worked as a financial markets reporter at Verslo Žinios and as a business journalist at 15min and DELFI. He was recognized as Lithuania's Journalist of the Year in 2018 for his analysis of EU investments.

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