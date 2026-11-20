Key takeaways 01 UK teams took thousands of refrigeration controllers offline to protect tens of thousands of fridges and freezers. 02 Researchers found the flaw after attacks on French supermarkets destroyed frozen food stocks. 03 Retailers, agencies, and suppliers worked urgently, and RDM released firmware to fix the issue. 04 Experts say smaller cold chain operators may still be exposed if their controllers remain online. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The UK government has secured tens of thousands of fridges and freezers at major supermarkets, stadiums, warehouses, restaurants, and gas stations in a huge behind-the-scenes cybersecurity operation.

It all started in mid-October when hundreds of French supermarkets were hit by a cyberattack targeting web-connected refrigeration systems supplied by the Danish manufacturer Danfoss.

Hackers turned up temperatures remotely and destroyed frozen food stocks. Attacks then expanded to other European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. A small number of blood bank sites in France were also impacted.

Just across the English Channel, organizations and businesses in the United Kingdom felt they were safe.

That’s because the Brits don’t typically use Danfoss controller software, the source of the breach in continental Europe. They use controllers made by RDM, short for Resource Data Management.

Source: Danfoss

However, it looks like the UK actually escaped similar major issues by a whisker. In late October, security researchers discovered a major flaw that, if unearthed by nefarious hackers, could have potentially led to even worse damages.

“Race against time”

The threat was discovered by Neil McCourt, an ethical hacker at a firm called Omega Solutions, specializing in fridge telemetry. Cyber pros at Pen Test Partners then verified the vulnerability – and raised the alarm.

“Significant efforts were made to address it in a very short space of time, resulting in teams at retailers working evenings and weekends. The issue has been largely mitigated, though smaller cold chain operators may still be exposed,” Pen Test Partners explains in their write-up of the secretive operation.

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Bizarrely, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) didn’t even acknowledge the vulnerability report Omega Solutions had sent them, Pen Test Partners says.

Eventually, NCSC did issue an urgent alert, seeing that multiple UK supermarkets, retailers, and supply chain operators were exposed.

Pen Test Partners, Omega Solutions, NCSC, RDM, the British Retail Consortium, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Food Standards Agency, and others were involved in a mass effort to contact supermarkets and their supply chains, locate exposed controllers and mitigate the issue, the BBC has reported.

Thousands of devices controlling tens of thousands of refrigeration devices were taken off the open internet either remotely or, in some cases, physically. One BBC source called the operation “a race against time.”

With teams at retailers working evenings and weekends, security holes have by now been mostly plugged, though smaller cold chain operators may still be exposed. RDM has also released new firmware addressing the issue.

France is blaming Iran

What’s the issue, exactly? Authorities and cybersecurity experts are so far refusing to publish the exploits or the method to discover the vulnerabilities because hackers could still cause harm.

On the other hand, RDM told BBC that comparisons between their units and controllers attacked in mainland Europe aren’t fair because hacking their fridges and freezers would have involved getting hold of a piece of hardware.

“This was a vulnerability identified in a test environment,” said Ged Evans, CEO of RDM.

France has already formally blamed Iran’s state-sponsored hackers for the initial cyberattack and subsequent incidents, including a hit on France’s blood storage sites.

Previously, the FBI's Cyber Division and CISA stated in a joint release that they were “observing malicious cyber activity targeting industrial refrigeration and cold-chain monitoring systems around the world.”