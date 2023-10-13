I Am Ruth is a female-led drama that represents a concerned mother who wants to help her daughter get out of the social media world. It’s a part of the I Am… series, and I Am Ruth is the most recent episode. Unfortunately, it’s not available in the US and many other regions.

I Am Ruth is only available for free on Channel 4 in the UK. Luckily, you can bypass this issue by using a trusted VPN provider. More precisely, if you’re living outside the UK, you need to find a VPN with UK servers. This way you’ll receive a dedicated UK IP address enabling unrestricted access to Channel 4 content, including I Am Ruth.

To learn more and understand some tips and tricks on how to access I am Ruth in the US for free, continue reading our detailed guide.

How to watch I Am Ruth with a VPN online for free

Choose a reliable VPN with UK servers. We advise you to use NordVPN, now 68% OFF Download and install the VPN app on your device Register or sign in if you already have an account Connect to a UK server so that you can access Channel 4 Open Channel 4, find I Am Ruth, and enjoy streaming

Why do you need a VPN to watch I Am Ruth outside the UK?

I Am Ruth is an intriguing drama that has been popular worldwide. The issue is, you can watch it for free only on Channel 4, which is a UK-only platform. Channel 4 doesn’t comply with different copyright legislations, distribution rights, and licensing agreements, therefore it’s not available elsewhere.

So, if you try to watch I Am Ruth from in the USA or anywhere outside of the UK without a VPN, you will run into the following error message: “Not Available. Channel 4 is only available in the UK. You can find more details on our FAQs.”

In order to avoid this, you need to find a trustworthy VPN provider. Keep in mind that the VPN must come with UK servers, as this streaming platform is only available in the UK.

When you choose a UK server, you get a UK IP address, so the platform thinks you’re physically located in that region. This way you’ll bypass all geo-blocks and be able to watch I Am Ruth.

Best VPNs to watch I Am Ruth online in 2023

As there are hundreds of VPN services on the market, choosing the best one might be tricky. To make the whole process a bit easier for you, we’ve tested over 30 VPNs and selected the best three VPNs to watch I Am Ruth from anywhere.

During our tests, we searched for big server fleets with UK servers, robust security measures, great speed retention rates, and top-notch streaming capabilities. Here are the top VPN providers that meet the following criteria:

NordVPN – the overall best VPN for watching I Am Ruth in 2023 Surfshark – fast VPN that easily unblocks I Am Ruth Atlas VPN – affordable VPN for watching I Am Ruth with a free version

Where to watch I Am Ruth?

I Am Ruth premiered on December 8, 2022, and since then, it has been available on Channel 4 free of charge. Even if I Am Ruth is technically an episode of the I Am... series, it is more like a movie, as its duration is 1 hour and 32 minutes, and it’s not related to the other episodes of the show.

Channel 4 is the only platform that has I Am Ruth, therefore, you’ll need a VPN to access it from outside the UK. Here’s how to watch I Am Ruth from different countries using a VPN:

Watch I Am Ruth online from anywhere

Select a reliable VPN that has numerous UK servers. NordVPN is the way to go Download and install the VPN on the device where you want to watch I Am Ruth Open the VPN app and connect to a UK server Launch Channel 4 and create an account or log in if you already have one Find I Am Ruth and enjoy watching it

Watch I Am Ruth in the US

I Am Ruth is very popular in the USA. Unfortunately, US fans are restricted from watching the show as there is no US streaming service that shows I Am Ruth. Fortunately, you can watch I Am Ruth in the US with a VPN, by following a few simple steps:

Find a reliable VPN with UK servers. We recommend NordVPN Download and install the VPN app on your preferred device Launch the VPN and connect to a server in the UK Go to Channel 4 and create an account or log in Find I Am Ruth and enjoy streaming

Watch I Am Ruth in Australia

The same goes for Australia. Although there are numerous Aussie fans, I Am Ruth is only accessible to UK residents. Here’s how you can watch I Am Ruth in Australia:

Pick a VPN provider with servers in the UK. NordVPN is the perfect choice with over 440 servers in the UK Download and install the VPN on the device you’ll use for streaming Open the VPN app and connect to a server in the UK Open Channel 4 and register or log in Get some popcorn and play I Am Ruth!

Watch I Am Ruth in New Zealand

Similarly to Australian residents, New Zealanders will also face geo-restrictions. Here are the easy steps you should follow in order to unblock I Am Ruth in New Zealand:

Select a trustworthy VPN that has UK servers. We recommend NordVPN Download and install the VPN app on your preferred device Launch the VPN app and connect to a UK server Go to the official Channel 4 website and log in or create an account Sit back, relax, and enjoy streaming I Am Ruth

How to watch I Am Ruth on your device

As you are already aware, a VPN helps you to unblock I Am Ruth from wherever you are. But can you watch I Am Ruth on any device?

By choosing a reliable VPN, you can watch I Am Ruth on your smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop. What’s more, you can even connect to some of your streaming devices, depending on how robust your VPN is. But remember that no matter how simple the process is, it might slightly differ depending on your preferred device.

We established a few step-by-step guides on how to watch I Am Ruth on different devices.

How to watch I Am Ruth on PC

Although your PC or laptop may run on a different OS, when using a VPN, this doesn’t make much of a difference. But to get a better idea about how to watch I Am Ruth on PC (Windows or Mac), check out the following steps:

Download and install the VPN app on your computer. Our top choice is NordVPN Open the VPN app and create an account or log in Connect to a server in the UK to bypass geo-restrictions Go to the Channel 4 website and sign in or create an account Play I Am Ruth and relax!

How to watch I Am Ruth on a smartphone

Similar to watching I Am Ruth on a PC, the difference between iOS and Android smartphones is minor. Here is how you can achieve that in less than ten minutes and watch I Am Ruth while you are on the go:

Change your device’s location to the UK Download and install a VPN app on your phone. The best choice for this is NordVPN Connect to a UK server on the VPN app Download the Channel 4 app and log in Start streaming I Am Ruth

Watch I Am Ruth on streaming devices

If you want to watch I Am Ruth on a streaming device, you need to follow a few simple instructions. However, the installation process is slightly different. Here’s what you need to do:

Reset your streaming device Download and install the VPN app on your Wi-Fi router. We highly advise you to choose NordVPN for its compatibility with routers Connect to a server in the UK Ensure your streaming device is connected to the VPN-connected network On the streaming device find Channel 4, and install it Open Channel 4, find I Am Ruth, and enjoy!

Watch I Am Ruth online for free

I Am Ruth is available on Channel 4 for free. Unfortunately, this streaming site is accessible only to UK residents. You can bypass this geo-restriction with a trusted VPN provider. So all you have to pay is a small subscription fee for a VPN service.

While you could use a free VPN to save a few dimes, we don’t recommend it. Free VPNs have limited server networks, lack essential security features, are quite slow, and don’t have sufficient streaming capabilities.

More so, free VPNs can leak your actual location, sell your data to third parties, reveal your VPN usage, and expose you to malware.

In order to avoid this, and still save some money, you can go for a premium VPN and take advantage of its money-back guarantee or a free trial.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and has a 7-day free trial for Android devices

offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and has a 7-day free trial for Android devices Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and gives a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS devices

I Am Ruth – everything you need to know

I Am Ruth is a drama that is part of the I Am… series. In fact, it’s the last episode of the TV show, which aired on December 8, 2022. The plot is about a concerned mother who witnesses her teenage daughter retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media.

With Kate Winslet in the main role, I Am Ruth has received the British Academy Television Award for Best Single Drama and the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress award. Aside from the awards, I Am Ruth has been nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Single Drama, the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress, and the Prix Italia for TV – Drama award.

Conclusion

I Am Ruth is part of the I Am… drama series, which is available for free on Channel 4. Unfortunately, you can watch this show only in the UK, as Channel 4 doesn’t comply with different copyright and distribution laws and licensing agreements.

Luckily, you can bypass this issue with a reliable VPN, such as NordVPN. This will help you change your virtual location and receive a UK IP address, which will grant you full access to Channel 4, including I Am Ruth.

