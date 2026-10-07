Law & Order is a long-running crime drama that follows New York City detectives and prosecutors from investigation to trial. The show is available to stream on Peacock in the US, and season 26 premieres on NBC on October 8, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET, with episodes arriving on Peacock the next day. The show is also listed on services in Canada and Australia, but catalogs vary by country and may carry different seasons.

If you’re traveling, a VPN may help you access a streaming service you already subscribe to at home, subject to that service’s terms and local rules.

Where to watch Law & Order

Streaming availability can change, and the seasons offered may differ by service. Check the show’s listing in your local app before subscribing.

Country Streaming service Price Availability The United States Peacock From $8.99/month (with ads) The official show page lists Law & Order. Season 26 streams the day after its NBC broadcast. The United Kingdom Sky Witness, NOW From £4.99/month Sky and NOW lists the original Law & Order. Canada Crave, Disney+, Prime Video From CAD$8.99/month These services list the original series. Available seasons may differ by platform. Australia 7plus, BINGE, Prime Video 7plus is free; subscription prices start from AU$9.99/month 7plus offers selected episodes with ads. Other listed services may offer different seasons or viewing options.

How to watch Law & Order from anywhere with a VPN

In the US, Peacock lists Law & Order, including next-day streaming for new season 26 episodes. If you’re a Peacock subscriber traveling outside the US, the service may restrict access based on your location. A VPN can route your connection through a server in your home country, but it does not provide a Peacock subscription or guarantee access. Check the service’s terms before using one.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN for streaming. Its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast connections, and the provider offers apps for common streaming devices. Install the VPN app on the phone, computer, or supported streaming device you plan to use. Connect to a US server if you’re trying to reach your US Peacock account while traveling. Open Peacock in its app or website and sign in with your existing account. Find Law & Order and select an episode available with your plan. If playback fails, try another US server or a browser private window. Access can still depend on Peacock’s rules and location checks.

Why you may need a VPN to watch Law & Order

Streaming services license shows by region, so the title and seasons available at home may not appear in another country. For example, Peacock lists the series in the US, Crave and Disney+ list it in Canada, and 7plus offers selected episodes in Australia. A VPN may help travelers connect to a service they already use back home, but it does not unlock paid content without a subscription or override a provider’s terms. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs for streaming Law & Order

These VPNs are options for travelers who want to connect securely to a service they already subscribe to. Prices and VPN test results can change, so check the provider’s current plan details before purchasing.

NordVPN – best overall for streaming. Plans start at $3.49/month, and include thousands of servers across 225 locations. In our testing, NordVPN retained 90% of baseline download speed on a UK server. Its NordLynx protocol and SmartPlay features are aimed at fast connections and streaming access. Read our NordVPN review. Surfshark – best for multiple devices. Plans start at $2.49/month. It includes 4,500+ servers across 100 countries and unlimited simultaneous connections, which can suit households using several devices. Its streaming VPN testing reported 83% speed retention overall. See our Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best for privacy-focused users. Proton VPN Plus starts at $2.99/month, with access to 20,700+ servers in 149 countries. It also offers a free plan with servers in 10 countries. In our testing, it retained 92% download speed retention on a UK server. Check our Proton VPN review for details.

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