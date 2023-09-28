September 2023 marks a decade since The Bachelor Australia premiered in Australia. It’s a widely popular reality dating show that captivates audiences with its thrilling mix of romance, drama, and suspense, as eligible singles compete for the heart of a charismatic bachelor, making it a must-watch for those seeking both love and entertainment. Unfortunately, it’s not available in most countries.

Due to the licensing agreements of the show, The Bachelor Australia (all 10 seasons) is only available for viewing in Australia. That complicates the streaming for fans who are outside of Australia, as they can’t access it.

Luckily, a reliable VPN service will grant you unrestricted access, so you can stream The Bachelor Australia from anywhere in the world.

In this article, we’re going to provide you a step-by-step guide on how to watch The Bachelor Australia for free and recommend some of the best VPN providers for a seamless streaming experience.

How to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US with a VPN

Choose a VPN with servers in Australia. NordVPN is an excellent choice, now 68% OFF! Download and install the VPN on your device of choice Launch the VPN and connect to an Australian server Open the 10Play website or app and create an account or sign in Look up The Bachelor Australia and enjoy all the episodes for free!

Why do you need a VPN to watch The Bachelor Australia?

You need a VPN to watch The Bachelor Australia because the show is geographically restricted for Australian viewers only. Technically, this means you need to be physically present in Australia to access it. That’s not practical if you are outside of the country but want to watch the series.

A secure VPN with servers in Australia helps you to bypass these geo-blocks and stream The Bachelor Australia on 10Play with ease. 10Play is an Australian video streaming service licensed to carry the show for free.

However, not all VPNs will work. Therefore, you need to find a powerful streaming VPN for the best possible experience.

3 best VPNs to watch The Bachelor Australia

If you’re looking for hacks on how to watch The Bachelor Australia from a different location, opt for a VPN with multiple high-quality servers in Australia. Below, you’ll find the best VPNs we reviewed and tested that’ll help you access The Bachelor Australia from anywhere:

NordVPN — overall best VPN for streaming The Bachelor Australia from anywhere Surfshark — great-value VPN provider with fast speeds Atlas VPN — affordable freemium VPN

We’ve put 30 VPNs to the test based on speed, server network, security, and value for money. Here are the best picks:

1. NordVPN – best VPN to watch The Bachelor Australia

Based in: Panama Servers/countries:

5,800+ servers in countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch The Bachelor with NordVPN

Known for its reliability and with 5 server locations and over 190 servers in Australia, NordVPN is the best VPN to stream The Bachelor Australia from anywhere.

It guarantees some of the fastest speeds for buffer-free streaming, thanks to its NordLynx protocol – a modern variation of WireGuard. That’s in addition to robust security and stealth technology which disguises your VPN traffic as regular traffic, thus allowing you to bypass VPN blocks and firewalls easily.

In terms of pricing, NordVPN subscription starts at $3.19/month. You can also enjoy it with a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

To learn more, check our comprehensive NordVPN review.

Pros Over 190 servers in Australia

Fast connections and excellent download speeds

Robust security and reliable privacy settings

Reliable 24/7 support Cons No app for router

2. Surfshark – fast VPN with multiple server options in Australia

Based in: The Netherlands Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch The Bachelor Australia with Surfshark

With 20 servers located in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, Surfshark, is one of the best candidates for anyone wanting to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US or anywhere outside of Australia.

When we tested Surfshark, it provided reliable speeds, allowing us to watch all episodes of The Bachelor Australia without any lag. It works with most popular streaming platforms worldwide and there are no limits on simultaneous device connections.

Surfshark VPN plans start from $2.30/month for the 2-year plan. You also get a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money refund, too.

Take a look at our Surfshark VPN review to find out more.

Pros Servers in Australia

Fast speeds and stable connection

Excellent value for money

Unlimited device connections Cons iOS app need improvements

3. Atlas VPN – affordable VPN to watch The Bachelor Australia

Based in: United States Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Servers/countries:

1,000+ servers in 42 countries

Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch The Bachelor Australia with AtlasVPN

Atlas VPN is another great VPN pick to watch The Bachelor Australia from anywhere. Even though it offers a free version, it doesn’t provide Australian servers.

Luckily, the premium plan offers more than 1,000 servers in 42 countries, which is more than enough to access and stream The Bachelor Australia from anywhere without worry. It’s compatible with all popular operating systems and can be used on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously.

Atlas VPN prices start from $1.82/month for long-term plans. This premium plan is also backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our Atlas VPN review for more information.

Pros Affordable pricing

Premium version unblocks 10Play

30-day money-back guarantee

Great speeds Cons Modest server fleet

How to watch The Bachelor Australia with a VPN on your device

Now that you have a good idea of how to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US or any other location, let’s see how to set up your preferred VPN on different devices.

Setting up a VPN service basically involves the same series of steps. Regarding the platform, as to where to watch The Bachelor Australia, it’s worth noting that you will need to create a 10Play account. But worry not – it’s totally free.

Watch The Bachelor Australia on your computer (Windows, Mac)

Setting up a VPN on your computer is a breeze:

Download and install the VPN software on your computer, our top choice is NordVPN Create a new email account and use it to sign up for a VPN account Once your VPN account is up and running, select a server based in one of the Australian cities and connect Head over to 10Play and search for The Bachelor Australia Stream The Bachelor Australia!

Watch The Bachelor on PC

Watch The Bachelor Australia on your smartphone (Android, iOS)

A mobile device is the most convenient way to catch up on The Bachelor Australia episodes if you don’t mind a smaller screen. Setting up a VPN on mobile is as easy, just follow the steps below:

Create a new Google account or Apple ID that you’ll use to set up your VPN account Using your new email address, go to Google Play or App Store and download your preferred VPN, we recommend NordVPN Run the VPN app on your phone and proceed to set up your VPN account, including choosing your subscription level Launch the VPN app, select a server in Australia, and click Connect Go to the 10Play website or download the 10Play app to stream The Bachelor Australia on your phone

Watch The Bachelor on your phone

Watch The Bachelor Australia on your streaming devices

Not all streaming devices support VPNs. These include some smart TVs, streaming gadgets (Roku and Kodi), as well as game consoles (PlayStation and Xbox).

However, you can install VPN on your router, this way your streaming devices will be connected to VPN via Wi-Fi, giving you more choice when streaming The Bachelor Australia.

Here is how to watch The Bachelor Australia for free on these streaming devices using your router:

Log in to your router Install a VPN on the router. We recommend NordVPN for minimal setup hassle Connect your streaming device to the router Wi-Fi Open 10Play on your TV and search for The Bachelor Australia from your streaming device’s home screen Enjoy!

Watch The Bachelor on streaming devices

How to watch The Bachelor Australia in your country

Unless you’re physically in Australia, any attempts to stream the episodes from outside the country will be disrupted due to geo-blocks imposed by 10Play.

Fortunately, a top-level VPN allows you to evade these geo-blocks and watch The Bachelor Australia for free from anywhere in the world.

Get a VPN with multiple servers in Australia. We suggest NordVPN Install the VPN on your device of choice and choose your subscription Launch the VPN and connect to a server in Australia Open 10Play website or app and create a free account or log in Search for The Bachelor Australia and start streaming!

Watch The Bachelor from anywhere

Watch The Bachelor Australia in the US

Did you wonder where to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US? Well, as you might have already gathered, it’s possible to stream 10Play in the USA with the help of a VPN:

Choose a VPN with servers in Australia (NordVPN promises unparalleled performance) Download and install your selected VPN Connect to an Australian-based server Open the 10Play website or app and register or login in if you already have an account Voila, you can now watch The Bachelor Australia for free in the United States!

Watch The Bachelor Australia in the US

Watch The Bachelor Australia in the UK

If you are in the UK and trying to figure out how to watch The Bachelor Australia for free, it’s worth pointing out that the series was once on E4 (British cable TV channel), but at the moment, there are no episodes available for streaming.

Fortunately, you can still move to Australia virtually and stream the show on 10Play while in the UK. Here’s how:

Subscribe to a VPN with servers in Australia. NordVPN is a reliable provider Install VPN on your device Connect to an Australian server Visit the 10Play website/app and sign in or sign up Watch The Bachelor Australia for free in the UK!

Watch The Bachelor Australia in the UK

Watch The Bachelor Australia in New Zealand

New Zealand may be in close proximity to Australia, but you still need a VPN to access The Bachelor Australia. Servers in the Oceania region will not cut it, so:

Select a VPN with servers in Australia, such as NordVPN Download and install VPN Connect to a server in Australia Visit the 10Play website or app and log in or create an account Look up The Bachelor Australia and start streaming!

Watch The Bachelor Australia in NZ

Watch The Bachelor Australia in Canada

Fans in Canada wondering how to watch The Bachelor Australia for free, can also use a VPN subscription to get through the geo-blocks:

Opt for a VPN with a server presence in Australia. NordVPN is ideal for the different server options and high security Install your chosen VPN on your device Connect to an Australian-based server Go to 10Play’s website or download the app Stream The Bachelor Australia in Canada for free!

Watch The Bachelor Australia in Canada

Why can’t I watch The Bachelor Australia with a VPN?

Simply having a VPN does not guarantee that you will be able to watch The Bachelor Australia on 10Play seamlessly. That could be down to a few reasons:

Your VPN cannot unblock The Bachelor Australia

The Bachelor Australia The server connection does not work

The server you’re connected to may have been identified and blacklisted by the streaming platform

Your IP address may have leaked

Your device software or settings are incompatible or not up-to-date

To address the above issues, try the following solutions:

Use a VPN with Australian-based servers

Only connect to a server within Australia, as any other location won’t work

Connect to a different server located in Australia .

. Confirm that IP leak protection is enabled on your VPN. This is one reason why we recommend NordVPN . It has unparalleled security and stealth capabilities

is enabled on your VPN. This is one reason why we recommend . It has Clear your browser cookies and cache , and ensure it is up-to-date

, and ensure it Update your device firmware (a common issue, especially with routers)

(a common issue, especially with routers) If any of the above solutions fail, contact your VPN’s support team

How to watch The Bachelor Australia with a free VPN

Free plans are notorious for poor performance when it comes to streaming, therefore we don’t recommend using a free VPN to watch The Bachelor Australia. Free VPNs aren’t as capable (or safe!) of unblocking different content libraries, and can regularly present you with intrusive pop-up ads and links to shady websites that could potentially infect your device.

In addition, they normally have very low data limits, which wouldn’t allow you to watch the whole series of The Batchelor Australia. Free VPNs also have fewer servers compared to premium subscriptions, making them more susceptible to being blocked.

The option, therefore, is to opt for a premium VPN if you want to enjoy The Bachelor Australia without pesky interruptions. The good thing is, some premium VPNs offer a risk-free trial in the form of a money-back guarantee.

Here are some solid options worth your consideration:

NordVPN – Has servers in Australia and offers some of the fastest streaming speeds and geo-unblocking capabilities . Your subscription also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee . This means you’ll get a full refund should you rethink your subscription midway. Subscriptions start from $3.19/month . NordVPN also has a 7-day free trial option for Android users.

– Has servers in Australia and offers some of the . Your subscription also comes with a . This means you’ll get a full refund should you rethink your subscription midway. Subscriptions start from . NordVPN also has a 7-day free trial option for Android users. Surfshark – Has a vast server fleet in Australia, which means plenty of server options to choose from. Surfshark also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on its premium plans. Plans start from $2.30/month. In addition, Surfshark has a 7-day free trial for selected devices.

Everything you should know about The Bachelor Australia

The Bachelor Australia is a reality TV dating competition that first hit Australian screens in 2013. The series revolves around one Australian bachelor and a group of Australian bachelorettes, all of whom are in it to find true love.

The show has an elimination-style format that involves intimate one-to-one dates, as well as group dates, as the bachelorettes jostle to become the bachelor’s ideal partner. It culminates in the bachelor choosing his true love, and that person is said to be the winner of The Bachelor Australia.

The tenth season of the franchise, known as The Bachelors, marked the first time the show featured three bachelors.

Here’s a list of previous winners:

Season Winner Air date Season 1 Anna Heinrich September 08 – November 20, 2013 Season 2 Samantha Frost July 30 – October 02, 2014 Season 3 Snezana Markoski July 29 – September 17, 2015 Season 4 Alexandra Nation July 27 – September 15, 2016 Season 5 Laura Bryne July 26 – September 14, 2017 Season 6 No winner August 15 – October 04, 2018 Season 7 Chelsie McLeod July 31 – September 19, 2019 Season 8 Irena Srbinovska August 12 – September 24, 2020 Season 9 Holly Kingston July 21 – September 02, 2021 Season 10 Jessica Navin; Alesia

Delaney; Leah Cummings January 09 – January 29, 2023 Season 11 TBA TBA

The Bachelor Australia season 11: what you should know

Season 11 of The Bachelor Australia began filming in Melbourne in July 2023 and will be the latest addition to the series.

Slated for release in 2024 on a yet-TBA-date, Season 11 will see the show return as The Bachelors once again. It will include three bachelors – just like in Season 10. The leading men for The Bachelors Australia Season 11 have already been announced. These are Luke Bateman, Ben Waddell, and Wesley Senna Cortes.

Conclusion

While only available for viewing in Australia, fans of The Bachelor Australia, who want to catch episodes of the show from outside the shores of Australia, can still do so with the aid of a reliable VPN.

When you use a VPN, you can virtually relocate to any country. In this case, all virtual roads lead to Australia through 10Play, the only platform currently licensed to carry the show. 10Play is a free streaming service, so you won’t incur any extra costs when signing up.

However, to ensure a seamless streaming experience, you will need a reliableVPN service with a server network in Australia. This is why we couldn’t recommend NordVPN highly enough. Being a highly reputable provider with robust security features, breakneck speeds, and great server fleet, it has become a first choice for many.

Best VPN deals this week:

More VPN guides from Cybernews:

FAQs