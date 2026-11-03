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Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman over claim PCs are wasting precious RAM

Tech titans clash over consumers' computing future.

Sam Altman surrounded by a storage stick and data center.

Sam Altman surrounded by a storage stick and data center. Image by Cybernews.

Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh Journalist
November 3, 2026 Updated: 1 hour ago 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Sam Altman said PC RAM sits underused while AI demand strains the global memory supply.
  2. Elon Musk mocked Altman’s view with a meme defending consumers’ right to keep their RAM.
  3. PC users pushed back because affordable RAM remains important for work, gaming, and daily computer use.
  4. Musk’s post drew 4.6 million views and sparked more memes across X and Reddit.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman argued that keeping RAM in your personal computer is a poor use of a resource in short supply, prompting a furious reaction from PC enthusiasts.

Speaking on John Collison's Cheeky Pint podcast, Altman said that memory would be better used with “maximum utilization in the cloud,” adding that the limited usage on regular computers doesn’t help in the growing demand for AI.

"From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used maybe 5% of the time,” Altman said.

DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) is the short-term memory that computers use to run browsers, applications, games, and other processes.

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Altman made these comments while we’re in the midst of a global memory shortage, as the demand for AI skyrockets. This raises tension with ordinary buyers who need affordable RAM for work, gaming, and everyday use.

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Musk and Redditors fire back

Elon Musk was quick to mock Altman's comments. Posting a meme of a German WWII officer hunting for people hiding sticks of DRAM, the post read “The people deserve to have their RAM too!"

Musk's intervention struck a nerve: his X post racked up 4.6 million views, and a slew of memes followed. The pick of the bunch was one poster revealing an “Uncle Ram” caricature of an old “your country needs you” style armed forces push.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, analogies were doing the rounds, as commenters compared Altman's comments to those of a car or taxi salesman telling you that you shouldn’t drive your car.

reddit taxi altman musk
Reddit reaction to Altman and Musk spat over DRAM.

About the author
Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh
Journalist

Marcus Walsh is a journalist at Cybernews covering technology and cybersecurity news, with a focus on unconventional tech stories such as UFOs and UAPs. He has more than a decade of experience as a writer and editor and writes The Cosmic Report, Cybernews’ weekly space column.

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