Apple says 13 more automotive brands will be integrated with its passive iPhone Car Key feature, including Porsche, Acura, Cadillac, and Chevrolet.

Apple iPhone and Watch users will now have thirteen more automakers' digital car keys to add to their Apple Wallet, expanding the tech giant's current list of 20 car brands already allowing the hand-free feature.

Auto manufacturers already sporting the Car Key feature include popular brands such as Audi, BMW, Mini, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Polestar, Volvo, and Lotus.

Image by Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook first teased the news of more auto brands adopting the technology during his keynote address at this year's annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held June 9th in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

According to 9to5Mac, the complete list of additions includes carmakers:

Acura

Cadillac

Chery

Chevrolet

GMC

Hongqi

Lucid

Porsche

Rivian

Smart

Tata

Voyah

WEY

Rivian appears to be the only automaker that has already activated the Car Key feature, announcing that it will work with second-generation vehicles R1S, R1T, and newer.

MacRumors first reported the Rivian rollout on August 28th, which was subsequently lauded by excited Apple/Rivian car owners.

Unfortunately, Apple has not revealed when other carmakers will begin debuting Car Key integration, but there have already been whispers about Smart and Voyah being next.

How Car Key works

The Car Key feature allows Apple users to lock, unlock, and start their cars either passively, in proximity, or remotely using their compatible Apple devices, which currently include the iPhone XS or later, or iPhone SE (2nd generation), as well as the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, or Apple Watch SE.

To note, all iPhones and Watch devices must be upgraded to the latest iOS 26 version to make the addition.

“Depending on your car’s configuration, it will either unlock automatically as you approach with your device in your pocket or bag, or it will unlock only when you pull the door handle while carrying your device,” Apple says about the passive option.

Apple further touts the ability to automatically lock a car while the user is holding the device in close proximity to the vehicle, as long as the car’s technology supports automatic locking.

With the Wallet app, some cars can also be locked and unlocked remotely just by tapping the car key stored in Wallet, as long as the device is in Bluetooth range of the vehicle.

Furthermore, depending on the model, Car Key lets users share their digital key “via AirDrop and any messaging app, such as Messages, Mail, WhatsApp, and more,” Apple said

Apple first introduced the Car Key feature in 2020. More than 800 car models currently work with Apple’s CarPlay feature.

