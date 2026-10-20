Key takeaways 01 Apple appears to limit iPhone Duo orders to two devices per customer during pre-orders. 02 The limit may aim to stop resellers and bots from buying large numbers of devices. 03 Strong demand reportedly pushed some iPhone Duo delivery dates into November or December. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Apple has set a per-customer limit on iPhone Duo, possibly as a way to curb scalpers.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is scheduled to go on sale on October 23rd. Until then, customers can pre-order the device.

However, customers planning to get more than 1 device may face restrictions after Apple reportedly set a maximum of 2 devices per buyer.

One Reddit user shared a message from Apple stating: “A maximum of 2 iPhone Duo can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity of iPhone Duo in your order before checking out.”

Similar restrictions were imposed in countries such as China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, while the US appeared to remain off the list, MacRumors reported.

That was until users tried to add multiple iPhone Duos to their shopping carts.

Upon checking, Cybernews found that when placing an order on a smartphone, the store allows customers to purchase only 2 units.

Screenshot from Apple

ADVERTISEMENT

The pre-order via the website led to a page that couldn’t be found, preventing users from completing their purchase.

Screenshot from Apple

Why the limitations?

It’s been reported that the phone was sold out minutes after its pre-orders became available.

As a result, some customers were warned that their devices might not be delivered until November or December. The company later moved some deliveries to an earlier date.

“Let's hope they start canceling orders over 2,” wrote one Redditor reacting to recent Apple purchase limitations.

“Maybe that’s why all of a sudden orders keep getting pushed earlier?” added another user.

One reason the company might be imposing a limit is to prevent the smartphones from being resold, Lanzuk, a South Korean tech industry insider, noted.

The tipster also hinted that such a practice may be expanded further in the future.