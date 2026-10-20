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Two per customer: Why is Apple limiting iPhone Duo purchases?

Two iPhone Duos, please.

Hands holding iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo. Image by Apple

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė Journalist
October 20, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Apple appears to limit iPhone Duo orders to two devices per customer during pre-orders.
  2. The limit may aim to stop resellers and bots from buying large numbers of devices.
  3. Strong demand reportedly pushed some iPhone Duo delivery dates into November or December.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Apple has set a per-customer limit on iPhone Duo, possibly as a way to curb scalpers.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is scheduled to go on sale on October 23rd. Until then, customers can pre-order the device.

However, customers planning to get more than 1 device may face restrictions after Apple reportedly set a maximum of 2 devices per buyer.

One Reddit user shared a message from Apple stating: “A maximum of 2 iPhone Duo can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity of iPhone Duo in your order before checking out.”

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Apple now warns of a (2) iPhone Duo limit per customer
by u/Merman123 in iPhoneDuo

Similar restrictions were imposed in countries such as China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, while the US appeared to remain off the list, MacRumors reported.

That was until users tried to add multiple iPhone Duos to their shopping carts.

Upon checking, Cybernews found that when placing an order on a smartphone, the store allows customers to purchase only 2 units.

Website showing iPhone Duo purchase
Screenshot from Apple
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The pre-order via the website led to a page that couldn’t be found, preventing users from completing their purchase.

Screenshot from Apple website
Screenshot from Apple

Why the limitations?

Before the launch of the first Apple foldable, some potential customers debated whether the device would be a success, given its $2,000 starting price.

It’s been reported that the phone was sold out minutes after its pre-orders became available.

As a result, some customers were warned that their devices might not be delivered until November or December. The company later moved some deliveries to an earlier date.

“Let's hope they start canceling orders over 2,” wrote one Redditor reacting to recent Apple purchase limitations.

“Maybe that’s why all of a sudden orders keep getting pushed earlier?” added another user.

One reason the company might be imposing a limit is to prevent the smartphones from being resold, Lanzuk, a South Korean tech industry insider, noted.

The tipster also hinted that such a practice may be expanded further in the future.

“Guarantee there are some bots with dozens of Duos per order,” shared one Redditor, also suspecting that the shortage could be related to scalper activity.

About the author
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Journalist

Konstancija Gasaitytė is a journalist at Cybernews covering consumer technology, software updates, mobile apps, and connected devices. She specializes in hands-on testing of gadgets and digital products, helping readers understand how they perform in real-world conditions. Konstancija holds a Master’s degree in Future Media and Journalism.

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