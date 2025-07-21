Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has introduced a filter that leaves out AI-generated images from users’ search results.

DuckDuckGo has previously stated that this feature is far from perfect, but its mission is clear: to reduce the number of synthetic images that pop up on the search.

It’s easy to use as well. A user should type in whatever it is they’re looking for, and once the results are shown, just click on the “AI-images” tab and then “hide.” Another way is to use a dedicated link, noai.duckduckgo.com. It keeps the filter always on, blocks AI summaries, and disables the browser’s chatbot.

The new filter leverages open-source blocklists, including a more aggressive "nuclear" mode, with sources drawn from tools such as uBlock Origin and uBlacklist, as PCmag reports.

This update addresses growing user disappointment. Platforms like X have seen a surge of complaints about AI-generated content outcompeting search results that are original human works.

Research shows that humans are only slightly better than random chance at identifying AI-generated images. The accuracy rate is usually 50–60%, or even lower in some scenarios.

As generative models continue to improve, the ability to spot fakes without specialized tools is becoming increasingly unreliable. Just remember the case of German artist Boris Eldagsen, who won but later declined the Sony World Photography Award for his entry “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician.”

A large-scale study published on arXiv involving over 50,000 participants found that users frequently misclassified AI-generated visuals, highlighting just how convincingly realistic synthetic images have become.