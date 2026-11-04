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Google says schools can disable its AI tools, but Search is tied to the decision

No AI? No Google Search.

AI button on screen

Image by hafakot | Shutterstock

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė Journalist
November 4, 2026 Updated: 3 hours ago 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Starting next year, schools must opt in before students aged 5 to 18 can use Google Search or Gemini tools.
  2. Google says administrators can enable individual services, including Gemini, Notebook, Classroom, and Search.
  3. Some educators worry schools must accept AI features to keep student access to Google Search.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Starting next year, access to Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom, and Google Search will be entirely off for students aged 5 to 18, unless school administrators explicitly decide to turn it on.

“Our goal is simple: provide school leaders the control and confidence to use AI products in classrooms as they see fit,” shared Google.

While this change would allow schools to regulate whether and how students use AI, it would also mean they couldn’t use Search, which includes AI features.

Image of AI Overviews summary in Google Search
Image by Cybernews

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Teachers may not want students using AI Overviews, but they still want access to Google Search so students can find up-to-date information and reliable sources for their assignments.

To allow students to use Google Search, schools will have to turn Google’s AI products back on.

The company said schools should receive more information about the change in the coming months.

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Google’s attempt to “design responsible AI for learning” sparked an online discussion, with many users arguing that the company is putting schools in a tough position.

“Google at schools has been nothing but a distraction. You have contributed to dumbing up an entire generation of kids,” wrote one user.

The company then took it to X to try and defuse the situation.

“Today’s announcements give schools more choice, not less,” wrote @NewsFromGoogle.

The company revealed that schools will be able to choose to turn on one, several, or all services individually.

It was also shared that the company is updating Search to tailor it for schools.

“AI Mode and AI Overviews will offer step-by-step guided learning through problems, so that students don’t get quick answers to schoolwork,” the post stated.

About the author
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Journalist

Konstancija Gasaitytė is a journalist at Cybernews covering consumer technology, software updates, mobile apps, and connected devices. She specializes in hands-on testing of gadgets and digital products, helping readers understand how they perform in real-world conditions. Konstancija holds a Master’s degree in Future Media and Journalism.

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