Instagram account that “doxxed” ICE agent attacked by the DHS

The Department of Homeland Security has asked Meta for information on an anonymous Instagram account tracking and outing ICE agents.

One Instagram account is naming and shaming ICE agents who are actively involved in the Trump Administration's mass deportation rampage.

The Instagram account “@LBProtest” gives users information on current protests and events related to socio-political issues such as conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing ICE raids in the United States.

The account reposted a compilation of images from another user's account, which included the full name of an ICE agent and the note “welcome to the wall of shame.”

As you can imagine, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) didn’t like this and ordered Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to provide information on the user as an “Immigration Enforcement Subpoena.”

The subpoena “demands subscriber names, e-mails, and telephone numbers associated with the @LBProtest account and five other Instagram accounts,” the lawsuit alleges.

DHS claims that the Instagram account doxxed the officer and compromised their safety. However, the anonymous user and their lawyers state this isn’t illegal based on the US’s First Amendment, the right to free speech.

The anonymous Instagram user is now fighting this battle by filing an “urgent motion to protect their identity from being exposed.”

“The Subpoena should be quashed because it strikes directly at free speech protections for both political and anonymous speech,” the lawsuit provided by Court Watch, reads.

At the time of writing, a judge granted the anonymous Instagram user’s wishes and has, at least temporarily, blocked the DHS’s ability to gain access to this sensitive information via Meta.

“Movant LBRRN seeks to quash an administrative immigration enforcement subpoena issued to Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) by the Department of Homeland Security on or around September 3rd, 2025…the Court now orders Meta not to produce the requested information without further order of the Court,” the order states.

While ICE enforcement officers do carry badges and credentials, agents often wear masks to protect themselves from doxxing.

However, the governor of California has signed a bill that will make it illegal for authorities, including ICE agents, to wear masks, according to the BBC.

The ban will come into effect on January 1st, 2026, as a way to protect citizens from surveillance by what Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has called the “secret police.”

