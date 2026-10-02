Key takeaways: LinkedIn users can now connect Chess.com and show up to two chess stats on their profiles.

At least one displayed stat must be a rating, and Chess.com will sync updates periodically.

The feature works only through Chess.com on desktop or mobile web, not the app.

Reddit users questioned whether chess ratings help job prospects or reveal too much playing time. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A new feature makes Chess.com available as a LinkedIn-connected app, allowing players to highlight their stats on the professional social media network.

Members can link their Chess.com and LinkedIn profiles and showcase up to 2 selected chess stats, the platform announced in September 2026.

At least one must be a rating, while the second can be chosen from another Chess.com rating, the total number of games played, or the number of puzzles solved.

The Chess.com stats will periodically sync with LinkedIn to keep the profile up to date.

“Whether you’re proud of the rating you’ve worked hard to achieve, the thousands of games behind it, or all those puzzles you couldn’t put down, you can choose the numbers that best tell your chess story,” the Chess.com statement reads.

Gamers can only connect their accounts when using Chess.com on desktop or mobile web. The following steps are required:

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Visit the Connections section of your Chess.com account settings

Click Connect to LinkedIn

Select the stats you want to showcase

Complete the authorization process

Chess.com is the world’s largest online chess platform, reaching 250 million members in February 2026. With approximately 8.7 million active daily users, the platform hosts more than 10 million chess games every day.

On Reddit, gamers questioned if the new functionality could actually improve employment chances and whether long hours spent on a chess app are something to brag about.

“The absolute last thing I want my employer to be aware of is how much time I spend playing chess,” a Redditor wrote.

Some predicted that linking profiles could unlock a new wave of LinkedIn slop posts, such as explaining “what this chess position can teach you about B2B sales."

While playing chess has been shown to improve cognitive skills, there’s also a dark side to the platform’s popularity.