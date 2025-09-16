With less than 30 days to go, Microsoft is kind enough to remind us that it will no longer roll out updates for Windows 10.

Windows 10, the successor to Windows 8.1, was announced on September 30th, 2014, and released on July 29th, 2015.

Initially, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system wasn’t popular with users. According to Statcounter, it took two-and-a-half years to become Microsoft’s dominant OS. The latest numbers show that 45 percent of all Windows users remain loyal to Windows 10. About 49 percent have made the switch to Windows 11.

After well over 10 years, Microsoft will no longer offer free updates for its operating system.

Windows 10 version 22H2 will end servicing on October 14th, 2025. This applies to the Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10.

“The October 2025 monthly security update will be the last update available for these versions. After this date, devices running these versions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats,” Microsoft said in a recent message in its Windows Message Center.

After October 14th, Microsoft will only release critical security updates for those who participate in the company’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. The Redmond-based tech company charges $30 a year for extra support for consumers. Businesses can receive Windows 10 security updates until 2028.

Microsoft recommends updating your device to the latest version of its operating system, which is Windows 11 25H2. Further use of Windows 10 after the servicing date poses serious security risks.

Before upgrading or switching to an alternative operating system, it’s best to create and test data backups to prevent potential data loss. To avoid pressure, users shouldn't wait much longer before taking matters into their own hands.

