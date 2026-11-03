Key takeaways 01 Microsoft is testing Cloud rebuild, a Windows 11 feature that reinstalls the system from the cloud. 02 The tool can work even when a PC cannot start and does not need USB media. 03 Cloud rebuild can erase files or securely wipe a drive before reinstalling Windows. 04 The feature is rolling out gradually with Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 26H2. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Microsoft has introduced a new Windows 11 recovery feature, Cloud rebuild, which allows users to reinstall the operating system from the cloud, even when the device can’t start.

The new feature doesn’t require USB media or a custom image.

Cloud rebuild is like an advanced Reset this PC feature that also downloads the target Windows image and the PC’s drivers via Windows Update.

The feature may prove useful when a device needs to be returned to its original clean state for further use by another person or a company, or if it carries installations that are severely corrupted and need to be removed.

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For this reason, Cloud rebuild includes drive sanitization, which allows users to “remove files or securely erase data using the storage hardware’s erase capability before Windows is reinstalled,” according to Microsoft.

The company noted that sanitization can’t be reversed.

How to access Cloud rebuild?

The new recovery option comes with Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 26H2 updates.

Cloud rebuild is being released gradually, so it won’t be available to all eligible systems right away.

To access the feature in Windows:

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Go to Settings

Choose System > Recovery

Select Rebuild PC.

In case Windows can’t boot, users can access the feature via the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

Mixed reactions from Windows users

“Microsoft is introducing a new recovery option that downloads a fresh Windows installation directly from its servers instead of relying on local installation files,” shared @Pirat_Nation, a tech and gaming account on X.

The news sparked an online discussion, with some users joking that “Microsoft actually shipped a good feature.”

“Finally, it can fix the problems it caused, all by itself. Jokes aside, this is a pretty damn neat feature,” wrote another X user.

However, some users weren’t as positive about the new recovery option.

“Can’t wait to see what kind of lovely vulnerabilities come from this,” shared one netizen.

“A disaster in the making! Wiping the drive, destroying all backups, reinstalling clean.