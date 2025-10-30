Samsung’s mobile browser, Samsung Internet, will soon be available on Windows PCs, with the company introducing a beta version. It will be the first time the software is available anywhere other than a mobile device.

The new Samsung Internet for PC allows users to synchronize bookmarks, browsing history, and Samsung Pass credentials across devices.

However, the newly presented desktop version includes the same features as the mobile one did before: smart anti-tracking, which blocks third-party attempts to follow users online, a Privacy Dashboard that allows real-time management of protections, and other features.

Samsung is positioning its PC browser as secure and “privacy-first by design” and calls its move onto desktop a “gateway to ambient AI” as the company lays the groundwork for future AI-powered updates.

“Looking ahead, Samsung Internet’s capabilities will redefine how users interact with the web, evolving from a PC browser that waits for input to an integrated AI platform that understands users while protecting personal data at every level,” said Won-Joon Choi, chief operating officer of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

The merging of mobile and PC browsers is an ongoing, wider trend among tech giants as they seek to keep users on their platforms. For example, Microsoft’s Edge browser started running both on mobile and desktop in January 2024.

Google’s Chrome also provides syncing and AI features on both Android and Windows. Opera has been testing AI-powered “agentic browsing” as well.

The beta version of Samsung Internet is already available for Windows 11 and Windows 10 users in the United States and South Korea.

