Key takeaways 01 Overdrive allegedly lets modified PS5 consoles access more than 1,600 digital games for free. 02 Online demos show major titles including The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Battlefield 6, and Resident Evil. 03 Sony plans to stop making PlayStation discs by January 2028, fueling concern over digital ownership. 04 Pirated services can disappear without warning, putting downloaded games and saved progress at risk. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A new homebrew app lets PlayStation 5 users access a copycat PS store filled with popular titles like Resident Evil and DLCs, all for free.

The app is called Overdrive, and it allegedly allows jailbroken PS5s to access a spoof PS store filled with over 1,600 digital games for free.

New videos have emerged on X showing people scrolling through a library of popular PS5 games like The Last of Us: Part 1, Spider-Man, Battlefield 6, Silent Hill f, and various editions of the Resident Evil franchise.

Overdrive functions as a store for jailbroken PS5 consoles and shows only size and review ratings for the games, indicating that they’re all free to download.

The user claiming responsibility for Overdrive is Edigax, who is known online for their PS5 homebrew tutorials.

The video demoing Overdrive has received almost 7 million views in just 2 days.

Edigax’s latest YouTube video is a jailbreak setup tutorial for PS5 13.6, helping others circumvent or remove Sony’s restrictions.

The jailbreaker also showed X users how to set up Overdrive on their jailbroken PS5s.

While it's not advised to purchase or use jailbroken or hacked devices in the first place, relying on services that pirate popular movies or, in this case, games, is always risky.

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At any time, the service could be taken offline, and their downloaded games and progress could also be removed.

The same can be said for Sony’s plans to stop making physical discs, which makes users question whether they actually own their media.

This user's comment about Overdrive clearly reflects what people think of Sony.

“Play has no limits indeed, and all digital, as Sony intended.”

Sony plans to axe physical discs

Sony announced it would stop producing PS discs, a move that wasn’t well-received.

It said it will stop producing discs and switch to digital distribution by January 2028, warning users of its plans.

Gamers fiercely opposed this move, accusing Sony of cementing a monopoly and turning PS into a closed digital marketplace.

This move sparked a wave of criticism and mockery from major brands like KFC and Malwarebytes.

PS users were encouraged by game preservation advocates to protest the digital switch by participating in a PlayStation blackout between August 23rd and August 30th, 2026.