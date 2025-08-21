Russian phones to pre-install government messaging app

Published: 21 August 2025
green fridge, whatsapp logo, yellow sticky note, orange man
By Cybernews.

A Russian state-backed messenger application cast as a rival to WhatsApp which critics have said could be used for surveillance purposes must be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government said on Thursday.

The decision to promote the popularity of MAX, the new state-controlled messaging app, comes after Russia restricted some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms META.O, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

The government, which is seeking greater control over the internet space, said in a statement on Thursday that MAX, which will be integrated with government services, would be on the list of mandatory pre-installed apps on all "gadgets", including mobile phones and tablets, sold in Russia from September 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also be mandatory from the same date for Russia's domestic app store, RuStore, currently pre-installed on all Android devices, to be pre-installed on all Apple devices, the government said.

An online Russian-language TV app called LIME HD TV, which allows people to watch Russian state TV channels for free, will be pre-installed on all smart TVs sold in Russia from January 1 next year, the government added.

Niamh Ancell BW Gintaras Radauskas jurgita justinasv
Be the first to know and get our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us
Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Interlock claims cyberattack on St. Paul, employees forced to scrub data
Military censorship in Russia hits new high – 25,000 sites blocked
Tesla Optimus robot preorders go live for $250 deposit – but it's all a sophisticated scam
Two Russian cybercrime groups exploit WinRAR zero-day for weeks
Marks & Spencer’s online shop now fully operational after cyberattack
Could Taylor Swift vs Elon Musk be the lawsuit that redefines AI abuse?
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked