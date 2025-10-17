South Korean Samsung has finally entered the race for foldable fans’ attention, which has so far been led by Huawei. Can it catch up to its competitor?

Samsung is officially entering the trifold phone market. The company will present its first offering later this month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

The competition in the sector isn’t very broad, with the only real competitor being the Chinese-made Huawei Mate XT, which was released last year. This was a striking move by Huawei, as until then, Samsung was seen as the foldable phone market pioneer and dominator after the Galaxy Fold release in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Samsung ready to regain dominance in the foldable market with its first-ever trifold release? So far, there is not much to say as the tech details still remain a secret.

Bloomberg reports that the phone will be trifold and have two hinges. When opened fully, it should be able to function as a conventional smartphone or, like a leaflet, expand into a larger tablet.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

It will first be revealed at an exhibition of advanced Korean technology, which is a part of APEC. As the event is announced to be an exhibition, guests are expected to view the new phone under glass instead of having the chance to hold or try it out themselves.

Samsung is reported to be launching the trifold smartphone later this year. While this is an opportunity for the company to regain its market dominance, competitors in China are hot on Samsung's heels.

Other brands, such as Xiaomi and Oppo, are also creating multi-fold devices. However, the market should really heat up next year with Apple's release of its first-ever foldable phone.

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.



