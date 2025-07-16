There’s a way to protect your skin from getting a rash from medical wearables

The new adhesive could prevent users from developing a rash.

Wearables are often used for health tracking purposes, as they allow the measurement of metrics such as heart rate, blood sugar, sleep patterns, and more.

Even though such devices provide users with much-needed information, leaving them on the skin for too long can cause irritation and itchiness.

To tackle this issue, researchers at Texas A&M University have created a special adhesive to make wearing health devices much more comfortable.

The new type of adhesive is made from water-based, sticky materials known as polyelectrolytes, or PECs. These materials are known to react better with skin than adhesives usually used in such cases.

Interesting Engineering reports that the​​ new type of adhesive is said to reduce irritation and work better when exposed to moisture and sweat. This, however, can’t be achieved with commercial-grade adhesive, which causes inflammation, redness, and rash.

Medical devices, such as heart rate, glucose, and sleep disorder trackers, usually come with adhesives made from materials that securely stick to the skin.

Despite firmly staying on the body, they tend to irritate the skin, with many users reporting cases of rash, itchiness, and inflammation when wearing devices for longer.

The research team discovered that the salt found in sweat can boost the adhesive’s grip, making PECs much more durable and prone to endure various daily conditions that device users encounter.

Dr. Jaime Grunlan, the lead researcher, explained that while it's expected from water-based adhesives to lose their stickiness, in this case, the sweat actually helps to keep the device on.

Despite the study being in its initial phase, the researchers have already found PEC adhesives promising, especially when used with medical wearable devices that include sensors attached to the skin.

It’s been previously reported that some smartwatches, which are often used to track one’s health, come with bands made from harmful materials that can cause itching.