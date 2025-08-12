Starbucks battles “cagongjok” culture: no desktops, printers, or partitions allowed

Last updated: 12 August 2025
Starbucks coffee
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Starbucks has told South Korean remote workers to stop turning the coffee chain into an office space after people began bringing bulky tech items into the stores.

Remote work is on the rise, and more and more people are working from home these days.

However, working from home doesn’t seem enough for some people, as remote workers in South Korea are polluting the popular American coffee chain, Starbucks, with desktop computers, printers, and partitions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Niamh Ancell BW jurgita Paulina Okunyte Izabelė Pukėnaitė
Don't miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

Starbucks across South Korea has started informing its customers about the new rules regarding the use of bulky tech in their stores.

A notice in Starbucks, found by The Korea Herald, explicitly states that “personal desktops, printers, power strips, and partitions (etc.) cannot be used in the store.”

The X post shows customers in South Korea using Starbucks as their personal offices, bringing partitions to separate themselves from other customers, desktop computers, and

other bulkier pieces of tech.

The ban focuses on certain groups of people known as “cagongjok,” a blended word which refers to a tribe of people who study in cafes for an extended period of time, according to The Korea Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the images shared online show extremely sophisticated setups, as customers turn the coffee chain into a home office.

Cybernews has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Worried Altman corrects course on GPT-5 after massive user revolt
Wikipedia operator loses court challenge to regulations under UK Online Safety Act
29K IPs still unpatched as CISA’s deadline nears: US and Germany most affected
Crypto-stealing GreedyBear just became even greedier
US Federal Judiciary beefs up security after cyberattack
Tormentor threatens to skin and eat TikTok user
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked