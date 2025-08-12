Starbucks has told South Korean remote workers to stop turning the coffee chain into an office space after people began bringing bulky tech items into the stores.

Remote work is on the rise, and more and more people are working from home these days.

However, working from home doesn’t seem enough for some people, as remote workers in South Korea are polluting the popular American coffee chain, Starbucks, with desktop computers, printers, and partitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

Starbucks across South Korea has started informing its customers about the new rules regarding the use of bulky tech in their stores.

A notice in Starbucks, found by The Korea Herald, explicitly states that “personal desktops, printers, power strips, and partitions (etc.) cannot be used in the store.”

🇰🇷South Korean Starbucks ☕️ banned bringing monitors and other large equipment with you😱some remote workers literally set up mini-offices for themselves there.⚡️The measure was explained by numerous complaints from visitors who, in such conditions, cannot have a good time and… pic.twitter.com/oFDsiiTrjd undefined mặt🌗trăng” (@MatTrang911) August 11, 2025

The X post shows customers in South Korea using Starbucks as their personal offices, bringing partitions to separate themselves from other customers, desktop computers, and

other bulkier pieces of tech.

The ban focuses on certain groups of people known as “cagongjok,” a blended word which refers to a tribe of people who study in cafes for an extended period of time, according to The Korea Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the images shared online show extremely sophisticated setups, as customers turn the coffee chain into a home office.

Cybernews has reached out to Starbucks for comment.