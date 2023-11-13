Tesla forbids Cybertruck buyers to sell for a year or risk $50K fine

You shall not sell the Cybertruck. Buyers of Tesla’s long-awaited electric pickup trucks must now sign an agreement prohibiting them from selling them to a third party.

Tesla’s updated Motor Vehicle Order Agreements now include a special section for Cybertruck buyers that makes buyers submit to a “no reseller” policy.

“You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date,” the new terms and conditions read.

“Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.”

Moreover, Tesla may also refuse wrongdoers to sell you any future vehicles.

Deliveries of the Cybertruck are planned to start on November 30th.

Buyers who must sell their vehicle sooner due to unforeseen reasons have the option to notify Tesla in writing. If the company agrees that the reason is valid, it will repurchase the vehicle. However, the price will be reduced by $0.25 per mile driven, excluding reasonable wear and tear and the cost of repair to meet Tesla’s cosmetic and mechanical standards.

Only if Tesla declines to repurchase the Cybertruck can the owner resell the vehicle to another third party after receiving written consent, the terms state.

The new rules note that the Cybertruck will first be released in limited quantities.

Tesla’s rules also state that the company and its affiliates sell cars directly to end-consumers, and they may unilaterally cancel any order that they believe has been made with a view toward the resale of any Tesla vehicle. In such cases, Tesla will keep order fees, order deposits, and transportation fees.

That includes orders for which a third party is facilitating or brokering the sale or the vehicle is to be exported somewhere. Resales of Teslas are already complicated due to software features such as self-driving that are linked to user accounts and may not be transferable.

Many are unhappy about Tesla’s move to curb resellers.

“If you can’t sell it… you don’t own it,” noted Zack Nelson, the owner of the tech review channel JerryRigEverything, on X.

Tesla has not yet revealed the Cybertruck’s pricing. The first Cybertruck delivery event will take place at Gigafactory Texas on November 30th.

